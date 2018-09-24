English
 »   »  This Is How Bigg Boss 12's Srishty Rode Celebrated Her B'day; Rubina Dilaik & Others Surprise Her!

This Is How Bigg Boss 12's Srishty Rode Celebrated Her B'day; Rubina Dilaik & Others Surprise Her!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Bigg Boss 12 contestant and television actress Srishty Rode has won the fans' appreciation not only for her good acting skills, but also for being extremely sweet and innocent as a person. The actress turned a year older today (September 24, 2018). However, she celebrated her birthday much before entering Salman's show. In a video that was posted on her Instagram handle, Srishty Rode's best friends from the industry are seen throwing her a surprise party. Srishty's best friend Rubina Dilaik, who was seen performing with her at the premiere night, was also present at the party with husband Abhinav Shukla.

    Srishty Has A Sweet Message For Her Friends

    Srishty shared a video on her Instagram handle that gives us a glimpse of her birthday bash. She dedicated a sweet message thanking her friends for surprising her. She wrote, "Thank u @rubinadilaik @ashukla09 for such a beautiful surprise.❤😘 thank u my love @manishnaggdev 🤗😘thank u so much my bff's u all made it so special for me @karanvgrover @sahilanandofficial @benafd #nom for such a beautiful surprise on 9nth sept 🤗😘❤" - (sic)

    Srishty & Rubina Are Adorable Together

    Srishty personally thanked Rubina for making her birthday so special. She posted a picture with Rubiba from the party and captioned it as, "Can't thank you enough ...thank you soooooo much for all that you do for me and for always being there ❤️ what a surprise 😍😘❤️ loveeee you" - (sic)

    Friends Are Srishty's Family

    In another picture that Srishty shared, she's seen posing with her gang of friends who surprised her. In the picture seen are Rubina Dilaik, Manish Naggdev, Karan Grover, Sahil Anand and Abhinav Shukla. Srishty called them her favourites.

    She's Currently Seen On BB 12

    Srishty Rode is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 12. Only a few days into the house, she's already managed to become one of fans' favourites!

    We Wish Her Luck

    As the actress turns a year older, we wish her a very happy birthday. Also, our best wishes are with her for Bigg Boss 12. Watch the space to know how Srishty's birthday was celebrated in Bigg Boss 12 house!

    View this post on Instagram

    Thank u @rubinadilaik @ashukla09 for such a beautiful surprise.❤😘 thank u my love @manishnaggdev 🤗😘thank u so much my bff's u all made it so special for me @karanvgrover @sahilanandofficial @benafd #nom for such a beautiful surprise on 9nth sept 🤗😘❤

    A post shared by Srishty Rode (@srishtyrode24) on Sep 23, 2018 at 12:21pm PDT

    Arshi Khan's Not Interested In Watching Bigg Boss 12!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue