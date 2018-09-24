 »   »  This Is How Bigg Boss 12's Srishty Rode Celebrated Her B'day; Rubina Dilaik & Others Surprise Her!

Srishty Has A Sweet Message For Her Friends

Srishty shared a video on her Instagram handle that gives us a glimpse of her birthday bash. She dedicated a sweet message thanking her friends for surprising her. She wrote, "Thank u @rubinadilaik @ashukla09 for such a beautiful surprise.❤😘 thank u my love @manishnaggdev 🤗😘thank u so much my bff's u all made it so special for me @karanvgrover @sahilanandofficial @benafd #nom for such a beautiful surprise on 9nth sept 🤗😘❤" - (sic)

Srishty personally thanked Rubina for making her birthday so special. She posted a picture with Rubiba from the party and captioned it as, "Can't thank you enough ...thank you soooooo much for all that you do for me and for always being there ❤️ what a surprise 😍😘❤️ loveeee you" - (sic)

In another picture that Srishty shared, she's seen posing with her gang of friends who surprised her. In the picture seen are Rubina Dilaik, Manish Naggdev, Karan Grover, Sahil Anand and Abhinav Shukla. Srishty called them her favourites.

Srishty Rode is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 12. Only a few days into the house, she's already managed to become one of fans' favourites!

As the actress turns a year older, we wish her a very happy birthday. Also, our best wishes are with her for Bigg Boss 12. Watch the space to know how Srishty's birthday was celebrated in Bigg Boss 12 house!