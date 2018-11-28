 »   »  BB12: Surbhi Accuses Romil Him Of 'Buri Nazar On Girls'; Jasleen Calls It Character Assassination

Surbhi & Romil's Ugly Spat

Following yesterday's task, Surbhi and Romil got into an ugly spat. Seems like Surbhi needed something to get back at Romil. In the footage that's making rounds on the internet, Surbhi is seen saying, "Romil Chaudhary apni so-called bhootpurva behan ko kyun ghoorta rehta hai?"

Romil Is Left Teary-eyed

Romil always considered Surbhi his sister. Ever since their entry, the duo supported each other. But, Romil was taken aback by Surbhi's comment. Reacting to her accusations he says, "Aur kitna giregi?". Backing him up, Somi points at Surbhi's character calling her 'Ghatiya'.

Jasleen Is Agitated With Surbhi

When Romil defends himself against Surnhi, Jasleen says, "We all know it. Hume maloom hai tum kaise dekhte ho. Hume pata hai buri nazar hai yaa nahi. Woh behan hokar, tujhe bhai bolti hai, aur woh iss tarah ki baatein kar rahi hai toh uske character ka maloom padh raha hai." She further adds, "She has lost it. This character assassination. Iss haddh tak gayi hai yeh, ki iss tarah ki baatein bol rahi hai."

Housemates Dislike Surbhi

It wasn't only Surbhi's aggressive behavior that ticked the housemates off. Deepak is seen questioning everyone for nominating as the captain. And in a preview of the upcoming task, Dipika is seen screaming, "Surbhi Rana sabse fake, sabse nakli sadasya hain. Ye sirf aggression ki murat hai."