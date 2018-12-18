 »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Teejay Speaks Up For Karanvir Bohra Yet Again; Slams Makers For Being Biased!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Madhya Pradesh: Hours After Taking Oath; CM Kamal Nath Announces Farm Loan Waiver
-
- Amazon Christmas Sale — Get Up To 40% Off On Top Smartphones
- KTM 500cc Bike For India Officially Confirmed — Bajaj To Make The Twin-Cylinder KTM In India
- Star Screen Awards 2018 — Check Out The Winners List
- Flashback 2018 — The Top Playmakers From Cricket
- 5 Pointers To Get Your Term Insurance Right
- Can Meditation Enhance Creativity?
- Kashmir: The Mise-en-Scène Of Bollywood
With the grand finale of Bigg Boss 12 only a few days away, the contestants are doing their best tio retain a spot in the final 4. Currently, Dipika Kakkar, Sreesanth and Karanvir Bohra are the most talked about contestants on the show. Recently Karanvir Bohra was targeted in a weekend episode and it didn't go well with his wife Teeja Sidhu. She took to her Twitter handle bash the makers of Bigg Boss 12 for being biased towards her husband. In a series of Tweets that she posted, Teejay justified as to why Karanvir deserves to be treated better. Have a look the tweets below!
Teejay Slam Bigg Boss 12!
In the first Tweet Teejay said, "It's a little strange when one contestant dsn't speak up much, they are called dignified. When another behaves with dignity, he is told he is 'not doing anything.' BiggBoss, please keep one set of guidelines that apply to all HMs equally.@ColorsTV #BiggBoss12 @EndemolShineIND" - (sic)
She Tellls Karanvir Not To Change
"If ur 'purpose' is to not hurt anyone, to not abuse, to respect the game, to respect HMs, to give ur best in every task, to be a good captain &good sanchalak.. then I am ok with that.. #KaranvirBohra No need 2change. BB ends in 13 days. Who YOU are is forever. #KVB" - (sic)
Teejay Points At His Kindness
"No matter how anyone behaves with #KVB, he leaves them with love. No resentment, no grudges. Kindness is not considered a grt quality in the BB house. But in real life, kindness counts a lot. ❤ #KaranvirBohra #BiggBoss12 @ColorsTV @endemolshineind #TeamKvB #HeroKVB #KVBarmy" - (sic)
She Questions BB 12's Editing
"Deepak explained why he thought #KVB was a hero, it was cut. KV's act with Sree was cut. Salman asked KV the writer of the national anthem, he answered correctly but it was cut. Then BB says there is no entertainment. 🤔 Problem is with editors, not contestants. " - (sic)
MOST READ : Erica Fernandes Says She Doesn't Watch Her Own Show Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2; Here's Why!