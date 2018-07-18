English
Bigg Boss 12: Tentative Contestants List Out! Salman To Co-host The Show With Ex-Girlfriend Kaif?

Posted By: Chaitra Krishnamurthy
    alman Khan will be seen on the small screen again as Bigg Boss 12 is all set to come back and the fans can't contain their excitement! The show only gets better by the year and there is no doubt about it. The makers of the reality show have added a twist to make this season more spicy by including jodis! Yes, you heard it right. It is going to be twice the fun. To add on to the excitement, the tentative contestant list is making rounds and we absolutely love what we are hearing. Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar might be one among the celebrity jodis on Bigg Boss 12.

    Double Dhamaka

    Unlike all the previous 11 seasons, Bigg Boss 12 makers have confirmed that the contestants this season are going to be participating in pairs. According to reports by India.com, the reality show will consist of seven commoner and six celebrity pairs. Also, not all the jodis are necessarily couples like Milind Soman and wife Ankita. They could be siblings or even a mother-child pair.

    The List Also Includes...

    The other probable contestants include, comedian Siddharth Sagar and girlfriend Subuhi Joshi, Vibha Chibber and son Puru, television actresses Shafaq and Falaq Naaz and real life jodi, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary.

    Salman & Katrina To Co-host Bigg Boss 12?

    Numerous news reports are talking about the Bollywood ex-couple Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif co-hosting the show! Recent reports by Deccan Chronicle read, "Katrina Kaif's name is being considered for the co-host of Bigg Boss Season 12. She shares a fabulous equation with Salman and they make great television hosts together because she is the only actress who can make fun of Salman on screen, imitate him, and get away with it.".

    Mihika Sharma & Adult Star Danny D!

    The rumours hold that actress Mihika Sharma and adult films star Danny D would be a jodi on Bigg Boss 12! Nothing would be more exciting to witness this interesting jodi compete and survive with the rest of the contestants. We all know how Mihika knows her way around being part of controversies! Are you excited to see this jodi?

    Bigg Boss 12 Will Air Soon...

    According to the reports, Bigg Boss 12 was originally scheduled to air in November on the channel Colors. But, the latest report by India Today has confirmed that the makers have decided to preponed the broadcast and that the fans will get to see the show in the month of September 2018!

