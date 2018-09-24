 »   »  Bigg Boss 12 Unseen Videos: Sourabh Warns Kriti Against Shivashish; Dipika Kakar Praises Shahrukh!

Sourabh Speaks On Shivashish's Back

Though Sourabh and Shivashish are contesting as a pair, Sourabh Patel was seen on the camera talking ill about Shivashish. He warns Kriti Verma against Shivashish and tells her to stay away from him.

“Observe Shivashish More,” Says Sourabh

He also tells Kriti that she is not noticing Shivashish enough. According to him, Shivashish is simply fooling around to play safe. He says, Shivashish might end up winning the show by doing this

Dipika Calls Shahrukh The Most Humble Human Being

In another unseen video, Dipika is seen talking about her show Sasural Simar Ka, where she says that she had the opportunity to act with Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan. The shoot took place at his house and according to Dipika, he is one of the most humble people she knows. She said she was surprised when Shahrukh called her his co-star!

Urvashi Vani Has A Fan In The House

Urvashi Vani, who has entered the house along with the Bihari singer Deepak Thakur, is also gaining fan following for her simplicity and a beautiful voice. Dipika Kakar is seen saying how thankful she is to Bigg Boss for having Urvashi Vani in the house, as she's so sensible.

Dipika & Srishty Win The Dangal Task

Dipika Kakar and Srishty Rode wrestle against Saba Khan and Somi as a part of a task arranged by Salman Khan. Dipika and Srishty beat the Khan sisters and become the winners. As a reward, the duo is exempted from doing any house work until nominations.