 »   »  Bigg Boss 12 Unseen Videos: Sourabh Warns Kriti Against Shivashish; Dipika Kakar Praises Shahrukh!

Bigg Boss 12 is getting interesting by the day. This season, the commoner jodis are competing against solo celebrities. As of now, Kriti Verma and Roshmi Bhanik are chosen as the captains, who also lost their immunity for breaking Bigg Boss' rules. Recently, in one of the unseen footages, self-claimed farmer Sourabh Patel and Kriti Verma were seen catching up over a chat, when the former warns the latter about Shivashish. Meanwhile, Dipika Kakar is seen sharing her experiencing of working with Shahrukh and tells the inmates how humble of a human being he is.
Sourabh Speaks On Shivashish's Back
Though Sourabh and Shivashish are contesting as a pair, Sourabh Patel was seen on the camera talking ill about Shivashish. He warns Kriti Verma against Shivashish and tells her to stay away from him.
“Observe Shivashish More,” Says Sourabh
He also tells Kriti that she is not noticing Shivashish enough. According to him, Shivashish is simply fooling around to play safe. He says, Shivashish might end up winning the show by doing this
Dipika Calls Shahrukh The Most Humble Human Being
In another unseen video, Dipika is seen talking about her show Sasural Simar Ka, where she says that she had the opportunity to act with Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan. The shoot took place at his house and according to Dipika, he is one of the most humble people she knows. She said she was surprised when Shahrukh called her his co-star!
Urvashi Vani Has A Fan In The House
Urvashi Vani, who has entered the house along with the Bihari singer Deepak Thakur, is also gaining fan following for her simplicity and a beautiful voice. Dipika Kakar is seen saying how thankful she is to Bigg Boss for having Urvashi Vani in the house, as she's so sensible.
Dipika & Srishty Win The Dangal Task
Dipika Kakar and Srishty Rode wrestle against Saba Khan and Somi as a part of a task arranged by Salman Khan. Dipika and Srishty beat the Khan sisters and become the winners. As a reward, the duo is exempted from doing any house work until nominations.