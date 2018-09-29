 »   »  Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar Graced By Love Yatri Stars; Salman Khan Does Garba On Indian Idol 10!

Bollywood movie Love Yatri is creating immense buzz prior to its release. Now, the fans will get to witness double dosage of fun as the Love Yatri actors will be gracing Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar episode! Last week, we saw Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan have good fun on the Bigg Boss 12 sets, and this week, the adorable actors Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain will be coming to have a gala time with the inmates. Behold, he fun doesn't end with that!

In the latest promo of Indian Idol 10's next episode, Salman Khan is seen lighting the stage up as he promotes the film Love Yatri. The Bollywood actor is seen performing Garba on the stage, will leaves the judge Neha Kakar amazed. On Indian Idol 10 sets too, Salman Khan was accompanied by the Love Yatri duo. Besides Garba, the actor is also seen singing and cycling on the stage.

If you want to experience some never ending fun and laughter, you ought to watch Bigg Boss 12 and Indian Idol 10 over the weekend. Besides the trio having a good time with Bigg Boss inmates, viewers will get to see the most interesting bit of the week during Weekend Ka Vaar!

