English
 »   »  Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar Graced By Love Yatri Stars; Salman Khan Does Garba On Indian Idol 10!

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar Graced By Love Yatri Stars; Salman Khan Does Garba On Indian Idol 10!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Bollywood movie Love Yatri is creating immense buzz prior to its release. Now, the fans will get to witness double dosage of fun as the Love Yatri actors will be gracing Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar episode! Last week, we saw Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan have good fun on the Bigg Boss 12 sets, and this week, the adorable actors Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain will be coming to have a gala time with the inmates. Behold, he fun doesn't end with that!

    Weekend Ka Vaar Graced By Love Yatri Stars!

    In the latest promo of Indian Idol 10's next episode, Salman Khan is seen lighting the stage up as he promotes the film Love Yatri. The Bollywood actor is seen performing Garba on the stage, will leaves the judge Neha Kakar amazed. On Indian Idol 10 sets too, Salman Khan was accompanied by the Love Yatri duo. Besides Garba, the actor is also seen singing and cycling on the stage.

    If you want to experience some never ending fun and laughter, you ought to watch Bigg Boss 12 and Indian Idol 10 over the weekend. Besides the trio having a good time with Bigg Boss inmates, viewers will get to see the most interesting bit of the week during Weekend Ka Vaar!

    Dastaan-E-Mohabbat's Shaheer Sheikh Says He Would Never Elope & Disappoint His Family!

    Story first published: Saturday, September 29, 2018, 11:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 29, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue