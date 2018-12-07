 »   »  Bigg Boss 12: What Teejay Has To Say About Karanvir Bohra & Sreesanth's Fight Will Surprise You!

This week, Big Boss 12 contestants are going to receive one of the best surprises since the time they've entered the glass house. In the special episode, family members of the contestants will entering the house to pay a surprise visit to their loved ones. Talk show host Tejay Sidhu is all set to meet her hubby Karanvir Bohra after a long time and she can't contain her excitement. Also, what we are waiting to witness is the reunion of Karanvir and his two lovely daughters, who are also going to enter the house with Teejay.

While talking to Times Now, Teejay said that she and the girls are looking forward to meeting Karanvir soon. And talking about Karanvir's reaction upon seeing them after a long time, Teejay said he will probably faint! Well, just like Teejay even we can expect a similar reaction from the actor, who is always seen saying how much he misses his family.

However, what caught our attention more was Teejay's reaction to Karanvir Bohra and Sreesanth's never ending fights inside the glass house. Karanvir and Sree's relationship has turned unpleasant as they are constantly seen involved in a tiff. But, Teejay says she has no hard feeling towards Sree.

She said, "These two are like boys in a school ground. No he started it, no he started it, you first, no you first. It's hard to even pick sides. In one of the unseen footage, KV was enacting a scene from a film with Deepak and he started laughing."

"That's when Sreesanth said, 'Arey yeh toh has rahe hai, producers ka paisa doob gaya' and that was so funny. That's what I believe about Sreesanth. I believe there's good in him also.", she added.