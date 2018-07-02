 »   »  Hina Khan Wears 'Inappropriate' Outfit To Children’s Event, Gets Trolled By Fans

Related Articles
- Vikas Gupta Lashes Out At Hina’s Fan Who Attributed Karan Patel’s Wife’s Miscarriage To His KARMA!
- Hina Khan Rocks Bikini Amidst The Trolls, Holidays With Beau Rocky Jaiswal In Goa!
- Viral Video! Hina Khan & Nakuul Mehta’s Sensuous Dance On ‘Aao Naa’ Is A Must Watch!
- Hina Khan Fans Will Have To Wait! The Actress Is Waiting For Performance-based Project!
- Gold Awards 2018: Winners' List – Vivian Dsena, Jennifer Winget, Mouni Roy & Others Bag Awards
- Gold Awards 2018: Drashti Dhami, Mouni-Sriti, Hina Khan, Vivian & Others Set Red Carpet On Fire!
- Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sonali Raut Gets Trolled For Her Bold Outfit At Baba Siddique’s Iftaar Party
- Gold Awards 2018: Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Hina Khan, Nakuul Mehta & Others Nominated!
- Hina Khan Targeted Again For Her Outfit At Baba Siddique’s Iftaar Party!
- Hina Khan, Mouni Roy & Other TV Actors Make Baba Siddique’s Iftaar Party A Starry Affair (PICS)
- Hina Khan Throws A Fitness Challenge At Her Boyfriend Rocky, Luv Tyagi & They Complete It!
- Hina Khan Targeted Again! The Actress Trolled For Flaunting Bold Outfit During Ramzan!
Yet again! Fans troll actress Hina Khan for wearing an 'inappropriate' outfit to a children's event recently. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was spotted at an event wearing an off-shoulder white top and denims, which was organized for children suffering from cancer. Soon after Hina posted pictures from the event on Instagram, hate comments began to shower. Check a few comments below.
Fans Question Her Modesty
While some fans said Hina looked stunning in what she wore, some fans termed it "indecent". A fan said, "sharma_himanshu0007Before being a celebrity you are girl n an Indian. Plz don't do things that destroy your image as a very fine human being. Real beauty is skin deep not in revealing clothes" - (sic)
“Too Much Skin Show”
The actress was trolled majorly for displaying a bit "too much" of skin. One comment read, "missnaaz4No complaints but uh need to dress up according to the occasion... Y so much skin show"- (sic)
Not Much Care
Following the images from the children's event, Hina posted another picture of herself under water. Seems like Hina doesn't really care about what other say anyway. She captioned the picture as, "realhinakhanMeet Hina, the waters said...And I smiled...underwater you feel only you...So much peace and peace begins with a smile I believe.. So on everyone's demand and you @lostboyjourney😍(bikiyaaaa),posting this picture"- (sic)
Queen Of Controversy
Just a few weeks ago, the actress was for slammed for carrying a "revealing" outfit during the Ramadan festival. "zainab_razzak7 It's Ramadan we don't know if u even keep roza but at least respect the holy month"-(sic)
Bikini Backlash
When Hina posted pictures of herself in a black bikini which were taken during a holiday with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, she received a huge backlash. A fan said, "pessimistic_writer_21What the hell .. what are you trying to show? And never say name of Kashmir you don't belong to our country .. get lost"-(sic)
Also Read: Hina Khan Gets Trolled For Bikini Pictures!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.