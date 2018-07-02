English
 »   »  Hina Khan Wears 'Inappropriate' Outfit To Children’s Event, Gets Trolled By Fans

Hina Khan Wears 'Inappropriate' Outfit To Children’s Event, Gets Trolled By Fans

Posted By: Chaitra Krishnamurthy
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Yet again! Fans troll actress Hina Khan for wearing an 'inappropriate' outfit to a children's event recently. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was spotted at an event wearing an off-shoulder white top and denims, which was organized for children suffering from cancer. Soon after Hina posted pictures from the event on Instagram, hate comments began to shower. Check a few comments below.

    Fans Question Her Modesty

    While some fans said Hina looked stunning in what she wore, some fans termed it "indecent". A fan said, "sharma_himanshu0007Before being a celebrity you are girl n an Indian. Plz don't do things that destroy your image as a very fine human being. Real beauty is skin deep not in revealing clothes" - (sic)

    “Too Much Skin Show”

    The actress was trolled majorly for displaying a bit "too much" of skin. One comment read, "missnaaz4No complaints but uh need to dress up according to the occasion... Y so much skin show"- (sic)

    Not Much Care

    Following the images from the children's event, Hina posted another picture of herself under water. Seems like Hina doesn't really care about what other say anyway. She captioned the picture as, "realhinakhanMeet Hina, the waters said...And I smiled...underwater you feel only you...So much peace and peace begins with a smile I believe.. So on everyone's demand and you @lostboyjourney😍(bikiyaaaa),posting this picture"- (sic)

    Queen Of Controversy

    Just a few weeks ago, the actress was for slammed for carrying a "revealing" outfit during the Ramadan festival. "zainab_razzak7 It's Ramadan we don't know if u even keep roza but at least respect the holy month"-(sic)

    Bikini Backlash

    When Hina posted pictures of herself in a black bikini which were taken during a holiday with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, she received a huge backlash. A fan said, "pessimistic_writer_21What the hell .. what are you trying to show? And never say name of Kashmir you don't belong to our country .. get lost"-(sic)

    Also Read: Hina Khan Gets Trolled For Bikini Pictures!

    Story first published: Monday, July 2, 2018, 12:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 2, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue