 »   »  SHOCKING! Bigg Boss Offered Tanushree Dutta Crores To Participate; Takes A Dig At Salman Khan!

Last month, Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta opened up about being subjected to sexual harassment by the renowned actor Nana Patekar. While several celebrities voiced their opinion on the issue and extended their support, some said it is pure publicity stunt from her end only to enter Bigg Boss. Much agitated Tanushree addressed these rumours during an interview with Republic TV, and revealed that not participating in Bigg Boss was a choice that she made despite being offered a huge amount.

In a statement Tanushree Dutta said, "This is a way to discredit me that I am doing this for Bigg Boss. What you think is a great aspiration I don't think that. You think Salman Khan is god and Bigg boss is heaven, I don't think that. Bigg Boss offered me crores over all these years and I have been saying no. I am claustrophobic anyway, I need to move around."

It is quite evident from the actress' bold statement that she wasn't interested in participating in the show. Since Tanushree Dutta's issue is considered debatable from the start, one has to wait for a response from the Bigg Boss team to get a better picture about these rumours that are making the rounds.

