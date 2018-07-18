 »   »  Bigg Boss Season 12: British Adult Film star Danny D Reacts To Being A Part Of Salman's Show!

Ever since the tentative contestant list for the television reality show Bigg Boss 12 was announced, everybody is going gaga over it. While some are startled with the fact that this season will be consisting of pairs, both commoners and celebrities, the others are waiting to see Salman Khan on the small screen, who might be co-hosting the show with his ex-beau actress Katrina Kaif. As if it couldn't get any better, the latest reports by Bollywoodlife talk about adult film star Danny D's reaction to being on the show!

It's said that the Danny D will be paired with his dear friend and actress Mahika Sharma, who is a part of his forthcoming film Modern Culture. Danny D, who is of British origin and has launched his production house in India, didn't deny the fact that he would like to be on the season 12 of Bigg Boss.

When asked about the same he told Bollywoodlife, "I don't know about my being in the show. I have my manager to look after the details. I have heard them talking about the show but I'm unsure if it was Bigg Boss or Big Brother.. I will say yes to Bigg Boss 12 only of Mahika promises that she will take care of me inside the house and keep me entertained throughout. Then, I will think about it."

When Mahika Sharma was approached to talk about her participation in Bigg Boss, she said, "I don't want to comment on the Bigg Boss 12 thing. All I can say is that the show itself is an opportunity. I see the house as a school and getting a degree from Salman Khan's institute is not everyone's cup of tea. You need to be strong for it."

When Danny was asked about starring against Mahika in their forthcoming film, he told Indian Express, "Mahika is a friend. I'm happy to debut in Indian entertainment industry with her. We are working together on a project called 'The Modern culture'. It's a Hindi film based on the mentality of people."

Well, we look forward to seeing this interesting duo in their film and soon on Bigg Boss Season 12!

