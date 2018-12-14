 »   »  B'day Girl Divyanka Tripathi Reveals Her Plans For 2019; Talks About Getting Kidnapped!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Divyanka Tripathi turns a year older today. In the past year, we have seen her achieve extra milestone, both professionally and personally. Recently, she visited her hometown Bhopal during the elections as she was chosen to be the ambassador for the same. With the start of a new year, Divyanka will also be entering the web space with her new digital series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. The birthday girl in an interview with Bollywoodlife, spoke in detail about her plans for 2019 and also revealed she's going to get kidnapped! Read below to know more
She Is Going To Get Kidnapped
When asked what are her plans for the special day, she said, "I have honestly not planned anything as such for my birthday this year, as I have left it all to Vivek. So he is actually going to kind of kidnap me to some unknown location. I am not yet sure of where he is going to take me, so this birthday is surely going to be one full of surprises."
Divyanka Is Grateful For Last Year
Talking about how the past year treated her, she said, "There have been some amazing moments for me this year. Being a state icon and the ambassador for the elections for my home state Madhya Pradesh is definitely one of them! Featuring on the Forbes 100 list for the 2nd time is another!"
Vivek Made It More Memorable
Divyanka and husband Vivek went on several vacations this year. They even celebrated their wedding anniversary abroad. Recollecting those special memories, Divyanka said, "My various holidays and trips with Vivek (Dahiya) in this year too! Especially, our Maldives vacation and the trip to the UK were the memorable ones."
Her Plans For 2019!
"I want to do some great things in the coming year of 2019! Create a better mark, and just do something big! And yes I will be foraying into the web space now, but if given a chance I would also love to do some films too!", she added.
