 »   »  B'day Girl Divyanka Tripathi Reveals Her Plans For 2019; Talks About Getting Kidnapped!

She Is Going To Get Kidnapped

When asked what are her plans for the special day, she said, "I have honestly not planned anything as such for my birthday this year, as I have left it all to Vivek. So he is actually going to kind of kidnap me to some unknown location. I am not yet sure of where he is going to take me, so this birthday is surely going to be one full of surprises."

Divyanka Is Grateful For Last Year

Talking about how the past year treated her, she said, "There have been some amazing moments for me this year. Being a state icon and the ambassador for the elections for my home state Madhya Pradesh is definitely one of them! Featuring on the Forbes 100 list for the 2nd time is another!"

Vivek Made It More Memorable

Divyanka and husband Vivek went on several vacations this year. They even celebrated their wedding anniversary abroad. Recollecting those special memories, Divyanka said, "My various holidays and trips with Vivek (Dahiya) in this year too! Especially, our Maldives vacation and the trip to the UK were the memorable ones."

Her Plans For 2019!

"I want to do some great things in the coming year of 2019! Create a better mark, and just do something big! And yes I will be foraying into the web space now, but if given a chance I would also love to do some films too!", she added.