 »   »  Broken But Beautiful Twitter Review : Ekta Wins Fans' Hearts With A New Love Saga & Soulful Songs

Ekta Kapoor's new web series Broken But Beautiful was released yesterday on ALTBalaji. The series stars Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi in the lead and revolves around two individuals who are suffering from the impact of broken romantic relationships. The series has been highly appreciated for including some soulful songs and a story that the viewers can well relate with. While a few said the story drags a tad bit, majority have appreciated Ekta Kapoor for yet again creating a beautiful love saga. Here's what Twitter has to say.
@rucchitamishra
"#BrokenButBeautiful will make you believe in love all over again! Songs are soulful, the screenplay is touching and will revive ur broken heart! Beautifully penned @ektaravikapoor's master piece @masseysahib and @1harleensethi what a chemistry! Review coming soon!" - (sic)
@_ayushi10
"I think that's a charm of an awesome series that u Don want every episode to end.. somewhere I find peace watching it.. #Brokenbutbeautiful
@altbalaji @ektaravikapoor @1harleensethi @masseysahib" - (sic)
@aheli45
"Binge watched all the episodes!!! 😃 @masseysahib sir & @1harleensethi ma'am are amazing in the show!!! The songs are beyond beautiful! 😘@ektaravikapoor its a treat!! 😍@altbalaji good show! #MustWatch #BrokenButBeautiful" - (sic)
@live_see_enjoy
"Just finished binge watching #BrokenButBeautiful.Wow, what a beautiful portrayal, hats off team.Thanks to @masseysahib @1harleensethi @ektaravikapoor, whole cast and crew.Absolutely loved it ❤️ Ahh, going to watch again and again 😁" - (sic)
@RajRomit
"One More Jewel added to @altbalaji Crown !!! Heartiest Congratulations @ReshuNath Fantastic Love Story... Each word makes u believe in their #LoveStory #Brokenbutbeautiful @1MissPooja your song #sohnea is heart stirring & heart wrenching ❤️ Thank u @ektaravikapoor ❤️❤️❤️Awesome" - (sic)
