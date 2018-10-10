 »   »  Chahatt Khanna: 'Farhan Is Lying To Put Me Down'; Refused To Talk To Him After They Made Love!

Related Articles
Bade Acche Lagte Hai actress Chahatt Khanna and husband Farhan's marital affairs have gone public ever since their separation was announced. The story has taken several forms and still continues to stay vague, as neither of them has officiated the divorce. However, now, while talking to SpotboyE, Farhan has revealed a few more details with regard to their disturbed relationship. He told in the interview that he was not aware of Chahatt's intentions and was shocked when she refused to answer his calls a day after they 'made love' in her parents' house! This is what Farhan and Chahatt have to say.
Another Man Answered Chahatt's Phone
In the interview, Farhan revealed that he spent a night with Chahatt after her birthday at her parents' house in Virar. He said, "But the next day when we came back, she simply refused to attend my calls. Finally, a male voice answered and she came on the phone only to reject my lunch proposal and say that she does not want to be with me anymore."
Chahatt Apparently Asked For A Divorce
Farhan said that for a couple of days later, following her birthday, he received a message from Chahatt and she wrote, "Peace is all I have left you for. I am not missing you and I am filing for divorce. I don't hate you. But I hate myself to do this to myself. You will soon see the kids and me".
He Further Added
"I don't know where they have disappeared. Lekin haan, on September 9, I got an message from Chahat's phone that 'you can meet the kids around 9 in Bandra. When I was about to reach there, she texted me come to Sahara Star in Andheri. I met my daughters and Chahat. She was literally in tears. She said she cannot talk to me much since her family was around, and cannot be with me either. After that, she simply left."
Farhan Questions Her Social Media Activity
Going by Farhan's statement, he received no help from the cops and had to go to the court to know what's happening with his marriage and family. He said, "Why is my wife and her entire family staying in a hotel like Sahara Star? On the other hand, strangely, she is quite active on social media, busy posting pictures from bathtubs and bedrooms! Beats me!"
This Is What Chahatt Had To Say
When Chahatt was approached for a comment, she said, "Farhan is lying to put me down. But I don't want to wash my dirty linen in public. There are many things which will shake up if I open my mouth. So, I rather be quiet about it and let people think what they want to. I really don't want to say anything, at least not at this point."
