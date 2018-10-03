 »   »  Another Star Couple Falls Apart As Chandrakanta Actors Vishal Aditya Singh & Madhurima Tuli Breakup!

Only a few months ago, we got to hear about a new celebrity jodi, who decided to date while working on the same show. We are talking about none other than the actors of the television show Chandrakanta-Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha. Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli confirmed their relationship when rumours with regard to their relationship began to make rounds. However, according to the latest reports, they have decided to part ways.

The actress confirmed the news to an entertainment portal. Madhurima said, "It's true that we are no more together. I do not want to comment any further. Thank you." Vishal confirmed the news too through a statement which said, "Yes, I have broken up with Madhurima but would not like to comment any further on it."

Apparently, they decided to part ways due to indifferences which are unknown. The duo met while shooting on the sets of Chandrakanta. After working for a couple of months together, they fell in love and opened up about dating.

Vishal Aditya is currently working in Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, where he plays the role of Tewar Singh. Meanwhile, Madhurima was trying for Komolika's role in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2. However, she lost it to Hina Khan after a tough competition.

