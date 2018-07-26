 »   »  Danny D Flies Down To India To Celebrate Mahika Sharma's Birthday In Goa & Meet Bigg Boss 12 Team

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 12 is only a few weeks away from being on air and the fans are already excited. The makers of the show recently revealed that the contestants will be seen in pairs this season. And, one of the jodis speculated to be a part of the show is the interesting combo of British adult film star Danny D, and his dear friend and co-actor Mahika Sharma. According to the latest reports, Danny D is in India celebrating Mahika Sharma's birthday, on July 26, 2018.

Mahika Sharma wasn't the only reason that got Danny D to India. Apparently, it is Danny D's first time in India and he along with Mahika will be meeting the Bigg Boss 12 production team to finalize on the deal. But, when asked if he's ready to quit the adult film industry for the reality show, he said, "Won't quit adult industry at any cost, Mahika will understand. And we are looking ahead to work together. And we will."

Though nothing has been made official with regard to Danny and Mahika's participation on Bigg Boss, Danny D seems to be excited to meet Salman Khan. He was quoted as saying, "I have heard a lot about Salman Khan. It would be fun meeting him, any day. And I hope even if I'm not associated with the game show, we could still meet. I have really not watched his movies yet but I've seen his pictures. He looks dashing."

Mahika however, amidst all the hoaxes and reports, decided to celebrate her birthday by bearing it all on her Instagram handle. She posted a picture of herself clad in thongs and exposing her bare posterior. Fans wished her a very happy birthday and complimented her bold look.

But, not everything's working smooth for Mahika. Yesterday, July 25, 2018, in an interview with a leading daily, she revealed that her mother is extremely upset about her acting in the forthcoming movie Modern Culture with Danny D. Mahika said she wasn't allowed to stay in the house and that her neighbours and family members have even brain-washed her mother.

Well, we wish Mahika a very happy birthday and look forward to seeing her on the small screen soon!

