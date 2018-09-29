 »   »  Dastaan-E-Mohabbat's Shaheer Sheikh Says He Would Never Elope & Disappoint His Family!

Related Articles
Shaheer Sheikh and Sonarika Bhadoria's Dastaan-E-Mohabbat will be hitting the television screens soon, and the fans can't wait to watch them sizzle as Salim and Anarkali. The show is based on the iconic film Mughal-E-Azam. The makers are trying to bring forth a new take on Salim and Anarkali's love story. The lead actors Shaheer and Sonarika revealed a few fun details while talking to SpotboyE. During which, the television actor Shaheer said that he would never think of running away and getting married. But, Sonarika wants to do exactly the opposite! Read to know more about what the Salim-Anarkali jodi had to say!
Shaheer Had To Understand Salim's Emotional Journey
Talking about his preparations for Salim's role, Shaheer said, "Speaking Urdu fluently was one of the most important prerequisites for the part. It's not like that I haven't read or learnt the language before but I don't speak it in day today. So brushing up on it was required. Also, I read a lot about Salim because I am playing this epic character, so it was must to know as much as I could about him. Salim was a warrior but we are focusing on his romantic side more. That's why knowing his emotional journey was my priority."
Sonarika's Inspired By Madhuri, Rekha & Madhubala
Apparently, Sonarika had to learn Kathak for 2 months for Anarkali's role. Expressing her love for the dance form, Sonarika said, "I anyway love it, and feel there is nothing more graceful than this classical dance form. I used to feel amazed seeing Madhuri, Rekha and Madhubala ji perform Kathak like a dream. But this is the first time I have tried my hand at it, and I am not at all perfect. My co-ordination is off many a time and I have a long way to go"
Shaheer On Love & Marriage
When asked if he would ever elope to get married, Shaheer said he would never do that and his family would be happy in his happiness. But, he would fight for his love. Shaheer added, "I think if you have something worth fighting for then I don't mind being a rebel."
Sonarika Wants To Run Away & Get Married
"I still tell my parents, "Mumma agar aap log ladka dhoond bhi loge. Aapko pasand bhi aa jaayega, main bhaag kar hi shaadi karungi." Just for the fun of it. Main pyaar ke liye bagavat karungi. Just to have that feeling of excitement."
