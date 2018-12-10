 »   »  Diljit Dosanjh's Appearance On Koffee With Karan 6 Goes Viral; Twitterati Calls It The BEST Episode!

@ParulG1809

"@diljitdosanjh You are so pure that it reflects in everything you do, be it singing, judging, acting or #koffeewithKaran . You are amazing paaji and all the very best for the teaser tomorrow." - (sic)

@priyankaprasad3

"@diljitdosanjh you are sooooo cute and I love your attitude watching #KoffeeWithKaran ur episode again because of u. Jab kisi ko aap pasand karte ho toh uski koi hadd nahi hoti. I would add as long as it does not hurt the other person but I love ur answer." - (sic)

@gopi_aggarwal

"Best episode till now of Koffee With Karan S6 💯🤙 Must Watch......so much fun @karanjohar @diljitdosanjh @Its_Badshah #KoffeeWithKaranSeason6" - (sic)

@preeti_meel

"@diljitdosanjh what an amazing, honest, down to earth, and a genuine human you are! #ProudFan.Just done watching you on @KaranJoharTeam #KoffeeWithKaran and oh my, will I get over you! ♥️ Congratulations and more power to you!

Keep Entertaining" - (sic)

@JugrajS90142917

"Sade Punjabi artist pinda wale @diljitdosanjh bhaji @Its_Badshah bhaji bollywood de wadde showa ch shaaye pye #KoffewithKaran nazaara aa gya episode dekh k. @diljitdosanjh baut kuj sikhya gallan cho hassi mjaak de nl 😇.... Proud of you jatta" - (sic)

@mani_nyk5

"Saw #CoffeeWithKaran @diljitdosanjh praji ... Maja aa gya ji ...wo jo reaction tha na khet or car wale question par 😜😂and then. You said ...."chlo Pee lo ab kya h" 😂it was great fun to watch uh... such a honest ...answers from uh..dil khush kitta paji" - (sic)