 »   »  Diljit Dosanjh's Appearance On Koffee With Karan 6 Goes Viral; Twitterati Calls It The BEST Episode!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018: Re-polling Underway At A Single Booth In Karanpur
-
- Isha Ambani's Wedding: Beyonce, SRK And Aamir Steal The Show!
- GST Annual Return Filing Date Extended To March 31, 2019
- PUBG Mobile — Watch The New Live-Action Trailer
- Australia vs India Ist Test Day 5 — India Wins By 31 Runs
- Should You Buy The New Tata Harrier? — Check Out Its Pros And Cons
- To Gorkhey — A Homestay Trek In The Himalayas
- Deepika Padukone's Contemporary Red Sari Should Be Your Next Cocktail Party Wear
Yesterday's episode of Koffee With Karan 6 was one its kind say the viewers! Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who appeared with rapper Badshah has gone viral over night, as the fans aren't able to get enough of his sense of humor and lovable personality. Twitter is flooded with fans' reaction, who have termed yesterday's episode the best so far! The host Karan Johar also was seen having an amazing time as the trio discussed fashion for the most of the show. Diljit also made a few confessions regarding kissing a girl in the car to commenting under Kylie Jenner's pictures in Punjabi. Here's what Twitterati has to say!
@ParulG1809
"@diljitdosanjh You are so pure that it reflects in everything you do, be it singing, judging, acting or #koffeewithKaran . You are amazing paaji and all the very best for the teaser tomorrow." - (sic)
@priyankaprasad3
"@diljitdosanjh you are sooooo cute and I love your attitude watching #KoffeeWithKaran ur episode again because of u. Jab kisi ko aap pasand karte ho toh uski koi hadd nahi hoti. I would add as long as it does not hurt the other person but I love ur answer." - (sic)
@gopi_aggarwal
"Best episode till now of Koffee With Karan S6 💯🤙 Must Watch......so much fun @karanjohar @diljitdosanjh @Its_Badshah #KoffeeWithKaranSeason6" - (sic)
@preeti_meel
"@diljitdosanjh what an amazing, honest, down to earth, and a genuine human you are! #ProudFan.Just done watching you on @KaranJoharTeam #KoffeeWithKaran and oh my, will I get over you! ♥️ Congratulations and more power to you!
Keep Entertaining" - (sic)
@JugrajS90142917
"Sade Punjabi artist pinda wale @diljitdosanjh bhaji @Its_Badshah bhaji bollywood de wadde showa ch shaaye pye #KoffewithKaran nazaara aa gya episode dekh k. @diljitdosanjh baut kuj sikhya gallan cho hassi mjaak de nl 😇.... Proud of you jatta" - (sic)
@mani_nyk5
"Saw #CoffeeWithKaran @diljitdosanjh praji ... Maja aa gya ji ...wo jo reaction tha na khet or car wale question par 😜😂and then. You said ...."chlo Pee lo ab kya h" 😂it was great fun to watch uh... such a honest ...answers from uh..dil khush kitta paji" - (sic)
MOST READ : Surbhi & Nakuul Goof Around Ishqbaaz Sets On Last Day Of Shoot; They Have A Tip For Nickyanka!