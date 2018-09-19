 »   »  Dipika Kakar Breaks Down When Deepak Thakur Does This In Bigg Boss 12 House! Calls Her 'Fake'

Related Articles
Dipika Kakar is considered to be one of the strongest contestants in the season 12 of Bigg Boss. Be it for her well-thought words or bonding with the other inmates, Dipika is playing extremely smart and has become the critics favourite. The other contestant who has won people's heart is none other than the Bihari singer Deepak Thakur, who is considered to be extremely entertaining by the fans. In the past few days, we've seen Dipika Kakar and Deepak Thakur bonding well inside the house, but that doesn't mean all's fine between these two. One of Deepak's actions recently made Dipika break down and he also went on to say she's fake. Here's what actually happened.
Dipika Didn't Want Deepak To Sing
Deepak Thakur has a voice of an angel. Everybody enjoys his singing. But in the forthcoming episode of Bigg Boss, when Deepak sings a song while using a steel plate as an instrument, Dipika asks him to stop.
The Actress Breaks Down
When Deepak continues to sing, Dipika begins to sob. Upon noticing this, the inmates come to her and ask what happened. Dipika then reveals that the song made her emotional and hence she cried.
Deepak Feels Dipika Is Creating An Image
We don't know yet what each contestant's game plan is. However, Deepak Thakur took the liberty to say that Dipika Kakar is only bonding with the other contestants to create a good image of herself, and she's not interested otherwise.
Karanvir Bohra's Reaction Is 'OTT'
Deepak Thakur isn't opinionated about Dipika alone. He feels Karanvir might have been coming across as a good friend to others, but according to him, his reaction to everything that takes place in the house is over the top.
Deepak Didn't Spare Even Shivashish
The Gangs of Wasseypur singer feels Shivashish Mishra is all about SWAG and nothing else. Shivashish is mostly known for his good looks and fancy lifestyle. Maybe Deepak isn't all wrong with regard to his opinion about Shivashish after all!