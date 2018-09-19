 »   »  Dipika Kakar Breaks Down When Deepak Thakur Does This In Bigg Boss 12 House! Calls Her 'Fake'

Dipika Didn't Want Deepak To Sing

Deepak Thakur has a voice of an angel. Everybody enjoys his singing. But in the forthcoming episode of Bigg Boss, when Deepak sings a song while using a steel plate as an instrument, Dipika asks him to stop.

The Actress Breaks Down

When Deepak continues to sing, Dipika begins to sob. Upon noticing this, the inmates come to her and ask what happened. Dipika then reveals that the song made her emotional and hence she cried.

Deepak Feels Dipika Is Creating An Image

We don't know yet what each contestant's game plan is. However, Deepak Thakur took the liberty to say that Dipika Kakar is only bonding with the other contestants to create a good image of herself, and she's not interested otherwise.

Karanvir Bohra's Reaction Is 'OTT'

Deepak Thakur isn't opinionated about Dipika alone. He feels Karanvir might have been coming across as a good friend to others, but according to him, his reaction to everything that takes place in the house is over the top.

Deepak Didn't Spare Even Shivashish

The Gangs of Wasseypur singer feels Shivashish Mishra is all about SWAG and nothing else. Shivashish is mostly known for his good looks and fancy lifestyle. Maybe Deepak isn't all wrong with regard to his opinion about Shivashish after all!