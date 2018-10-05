English
Dipika Kakar Opens Up About Life's Struggles On BB 12, She Struggled For Food Due To Enochlophobia!

    Television actress Dipika Kakar has grown to become one of the most liked contestants on Bigg Boss 12. Fans often praise her for her simplicity and honesty. At many occasions, Dipika has spoken about her life, career and relationship with husband Shoaib Ibrahim. In a recent unseen footage, she is seen talking to Neha Pendse, when she opens up about her life's struggles. Dipika reveals a few details about her past that may come across as quite shocking to you. From moving to a new city to being wedded to Shoaib Ibrahim, this is what Dipika had to say!

    'Mere Paas Kuch Nahi Tha'

    While talking about the struggles Dipika has endured in life, she told Neha Pendse that when she first moved to the city she had nothing with her except for a suitcase that she carried with her while leaving home.

    She Struggled For Food

    Apparently, Dipika walked between Sion and Dadar to refill her gas stove, as she couldn't travel by bus due to Enochlophobia (fear of crowd). Therefore, she walked barefoot all the way. Also, she had no access to refrigerator, so she stored her food in water to stop it from rotting.

    Dipika's Best Decision

    In another video, Dipika is seen talking about her marriage to Shoaib. She says, "I can't tell you, but waha pe shaadi ka jitna maza aya hai. I think the best decision of my life was getting married to this man and getting married there. It was the best decision of my life."

    Shoaib Is Proud Of Her

    About Dipika's performance on Bigg Boss 12, Shoaib said, "Yes we all are watching..and feeling proud.. they way u are performing the task. Great move dippi @ms.dipika well played...P.S:- television ki bahu ab #biggboss me hai." - (sic)

    Story first published: Friday, October 5, 2018, 15:19 [IST]
