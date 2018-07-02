English
 »   »  Divyanka Tripathi Talks About Being Typecast, Says She Doesn’t Fear It!

Divyanka Tripathi Talks About Being Typecast, Says She Doesn't Fear It!

Posted By: Chaitra Krishnamurthy
    Divyanka Tripathi who is one of the lead television actresses, says she is not afraid of being typecast. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress made a statement recently in which she said, "I don't fear being typecast. I don't think there is any fear, rather I see it as a challenge. And what fun is work without challenges? I've played several different characters in my career. I have also tried my hand at reality shows so, I'm sure that the future too will hold many such varied roles for me but till that time comes, I'm enjoying playing Ishita."

    Divyanka Tripathi

    Addressing the online trolling trend the actress said, "Some keep trolling me for wearing not very stylized or for wearing too stylish clothes. They do not understand about the balance that an actor, especially who've committed years to one television show, hit shows that have changed the fate of producers, channels and everyone involved, has to strike with costumes while playing a character according to the scenes, character and shoot schedules."

    The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress recently took a break from her hectic schedule to spend quality time with family. Divyanka shared pictures from her family visit to Chandigarh, where she is seen posing candidly with husband Vivek Dahiya and his parents. She captioned the picture as, "When we were put on the spot to pose for her perfect capture. #MomInLawRocks #LoveAndCalorieOverdose".

    Seems like the actress is swamped with delicious cuisine cooked by her mother-in-law. We wish the actress a happy family time and hope to see her back on the show soon.

    Story first published: Monday, July 2, 2018, 16:34 [IST]
