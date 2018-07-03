 »   »  Ekta Kapoor To Return With Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki After 10 Years?

Ekta & Sakshi Pout

Ekat Kapoor shared the above picture on Instagram and captioned the image as, "A pout and a smile with glee .... a little me and a little we.... a happy Sunday with Sakshi"- (sic).

KGGK Family Re-union

To add to the rumours, Kavita Kaushik, who played the role of Manya Sanjay Doshi on Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, also shared a re-union picture on Instagram and captioned it as, "Friendships that last more than 7 years are likely to last a lifetime, aisa suna hai lekin yahaan toh dosti 16 saal puraani chal rahi hai. I guess we are lasting a life time! Chalo badhiya hai. Gundas of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii."- (sic)

Sakshi Tanwar To Narrate?

A source told Firstpost, "She will be the narrator and set the content for the first few episodes. However, the makers are yet to take a call on whether it will air on TV or Ekta's digital platform."

Another Drama Of Ekta In The Making

Addressing the comeback of her family drama Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Ekta tweeted, "With a piece of my broken heart I wrote in 2001,17 years later I Reboot it dipping in personal pain & lacing it with experiences of an older me! Bringing back my most successful love saga that ran for 9 yrs! Again I'll take my broken heart & make it into art! #NamesToBeAnnounced".- (sic)

What’s The Twist?

Though Ekta Kapoor hasn't officially spoken about the television soap, fans can definitely expect numerous number of twists and turns in the story. We need to watch and see how the ideal bahu Parvati played by Sakshi Tanwar is going to win our hearts this time!