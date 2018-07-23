 »   »  Ekta Kapoor Shares Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 Teaser, Shweta Tiwari, Ronit Roy & Others Wish Luck!

Related Articles
Seems like the much -awaited television show is all set to hit the small screen soon as the creator of Kausautii Zindagi Kay, Ekta Kapoor, took to her Instagram handle and shared Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 teaser with her fans. Besides the endless excitement filled comments from the fans' end, the cast of the original show were also seen sharing their love and encouragement with the new team. Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia and Ronit Roy were among many actors who commented under the new teaser.
Shweta Tiwari AKA Prerna
When Ekta shared the new teaser she captioned it as, "Love never dies!!! When u think it's over it RETURNS ! Here it is KASAUTI ZINDAGI KAY! @starplus @balajitelefilmslimited". Shweta Tiwari who played the lead in the original show commented saying, "Wow... Congratulations and All the best for new TV saga... title song looks AMAZING" Ekta went on to reply to Shweta, "@shweta.tiwari prernaaaaaa" - (sic)
Ronit Roy AKA Mr Bajaj
After playing the role of Mr Bajaj on Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Ronit Roy came to be known in every household! The actor wished Ekta and the new team by saying, "All the very best to everyone involved" Ekta replied to him, "@ronitboseroy bajaaaaaaj. Closest to my heart! I doubt anyone else would be happier than me at the return. Please please give me 1 scene in the show." - (sic)
Kishwer Merchant & Sharad Malhotra Also Poured Love
A while ago numerous reports with regard to Kishwer Merchant and Sharad Malhotra acting on Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 were making rounds. Though both the actors denied being on the show, they didn't stand back from wishing the new team luck. Kishwer commented saying, "Got back so many memories..my 1st show with Balaji" and Malhotra said, "Wowwww!!!..That iconic tune..The supatta flying in the air..The unfinished love story.." - (sic)
Erica Fernandes Shares Her Excitement Too
Erica Tweeted, "And this gives me goosebumps! The nostalgia and the excitement of being a part of THIS SHOW cant be expressed in words. Thankyou mam @ektaravikapoor @chloejferns @shreya_nehal . P.S:- as promised .. i shall be back very soon on your tv screens ...." - (sic)
Karishma Tanna & Urvashi Dholakia
While Karishma simply wrote "All the best :)"- (sic) under Ekta's post, Urvashi Dholakia, who was seen playing the original Komolika posted multiple hearts to express her love for the show.
