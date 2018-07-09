 »   »  PICS: Ekta Kapoor Throws Terrace Party; Karan Patel & Ankita Bhargava Back In The Scene!

Related Articles
- Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Completes 18 Years; Smriti Irani & Ekta Kapoor Make Fun Of It!
- Naagin 3 Actress Pavitra Punia’s Bikini Picture On Instagram Breaks The Internet!
- Ekta Kapoor To Return With Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki After 10 Years?
- Is Beyhadh’s Kushal Tandon Dating Ridhima Pandit?
- Must-watch Erotic Indian Web Series That Will Leave You Dazed!
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actor Aly Goni Gets Hospitalized For Kidney Stones Post His Nose Surgery
- TRP Ratings Are Out! Naagin 3 Gets A Huge Opening; Breaks Records With Massive Ratings!
- Aamir Khan Appreciates The Test Case, Ekta Kapoor Says ‘I’m Officially In Heaven’
- Pulkit Samrat Rejects An Offer To Judge A Dance Reality Show, Says He Doesn’t Wish To Do TV Now!
- Divyanka-Vivek, Karan-Ankita, Mouni Roy & Others Adorably Wish Birthday Girl Ekta Kapoor!
- Ekta Kapoor On YHM Trolls: I Can Take On 100 PewDiePies But Can’t Tolerate When People Get Personal!
- Karan Kundra & Yogita Bihani’s Dil Hi Toh Hai Promo: This Epic Romantic Family Saga Is A Must Watch!
The queen of television drama soaps does know how to entertain her fans! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein creator Ekta Kapoor threw a terrace party yesterday, July 8, 2018 for her friends from the television industry. The party witnessed some of the popular television celebrities such as Rithvik Dhanjani, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy. The most pleasant and surprising appearance was of Karan Patel and his wife Ankita Bhargava, who recently went through a miscarriage. The celebrities took to their respective Instagram handles and shared pictures from the party, and it seems to have been a total bash!
One Big Family
The celebrities present at Ekta's party might belong from different shows, but when they are together, they do seem like a big happy family. Ekta Kapoor posted this image from the party and captioned it as. "Terrace Tales!". Fans, who are concerned about the end of the show Kasam, used the platform to plead Ekta. The comments read, "Mam please don't end kasam we are not asking you to never end kasam all we are asking is to give it some time for a proper ending please" - (sic)
Ankita & Ekta Make Karan Blush
Ankita Bhargava shared this adorable picture of herself with husband and Ekta. Karan seems to be blushing from all the love. She captioned the image with five heart and "u know the rest!". A fan replied, "Such a precious pic this is! 🤩..@ankzbhargava you look stunning" - (sic)
Rithvik’s Squad
"Laughs and more laughs..and then a lill more laughs until we got this shot!!!
#CandidPhotography..P.S on behalf of all of us @shobha9168 aunty we loveeeedddd your Terrace." - (sic). The actor is seen sharing a huge laughter with the rest of the male gang that was present at the party.
Anita Hassanandani’s Solo
The Naagin 3 actress knows for sure how to steal the limelight! The actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a solo picture and captioned it as, "About tonight. #friendsforlife top by @zooomberg Thank you @shreyajuneja" - (sic)
Caption This?
When Anita posted this candid snap with husband Rohit Reddy, and captioned it as, "Caption this", fans' comments began to pour in. The comments read, "The sea depicts our love and the way we love each other", and "Aaj 2 lakh ki shopping ki bas. Rohit: Kya? Kya? Kya?" - (sic)
Abigail & Kishwer's Bikini Yoga Pictures Are Breaking The Internet!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.