PICS: Ekta Kapoor Throws Terrace Party; Karan Patel & Ankita Bhargava Back In The Scene!

Posted By: Chaitra Krishnamurthy
    The queen of television drama soaps does know how to entertain her fans! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein creator Ekta Kapoor threw a terrace party yesterday, July 8, 2018 for her friends from the television industry. The party witnessed some of the popular television celebrities such as Rithvik Dhanjani, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy. The most pleasant and surprising appearance was of Karan Patel and his wife Ankita Bhargava, who recently went through a miscarriage. The celebrities took to their respective Instagram handles and shared pictures from the party, and it seems to have been a total bash!

    One Big Family

    The celebrities present at Ekta's party might belong from different shows, but when they are together, they do seem like a big happy family. Ekta Kapoor posted this image from the party and captioned it as. "Terrace Tales!". Fans, who are concerned about the end of the show Kasam, used the platform to plead Ekta. The comments read, "Mam please don't end kasam we are not asking you to never end kasam all we are asking is to give it some time for a proper ending please" - (sic)

    Ankita & Ekta Make Karan Blush

    Ankita Bhargava shared this adorable picture of herself with husband and Ekta. Karan seems to be blushing from all the love. She captioned the image with five heart and "u know the rest!". A fan replied, "Such a precious pic this is! 🤩..@ankzbhargava you look stunning" - (sic)

    Rithvik’s Squad

    "Laughs and more laughs..and then a lill more laughs until we got this shot!!!
    #CandidPhotography..P.S on behalf of all of us @shobha9168 aunty we loveeeedddd your Terrace." - (sic). The actor is seen sharing a huge laughter with the rest of the male gang that was present at the party.

    Anita Hassanandani’s Solo

    The Naagin 3 actress knows for sure how to steal the limelight! The actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a solo picture and captioned it as, "About tonight. #friendsforlife top by @zooomberg Thank you @shreyajuneja" - (sic)

    Caption This?

    When Anita posted this candid snap with husband Rohit Reddy, and captioned it as, "Caption this", fans' comments began to pour in. The comments read, "The sea depicts our love and the way we love each other", and "Aaj 2 lakh ki shopping ki bas. Rohit: Kya? Kya? Kya?" - (sic)

    Story first published: Monday, July 9, 2018, 16:37 [IST]
