 »   »  Emraan Hashmi Will Be Seen In Shahrukh Khan's Netflix Original Series The Bard Of Blood!

Emraan Hashmi has been roped in for a Netflix original series and it is produced by none other than Shahrukh Khan! The series is based on an adaptation of Bilal Siddiqui's The Bard Of Blood. Netflix announced about the new series today (July 27, 2018) on their official Twitter handle. The tweet read, "God has given you one face and you make another. Emraan Hashmi is Kabir Anand in 'The Bard of Blood'!". Actor Emraan Hashmi has confirmed the news too.

The actor tweeted, "'To be, or not to be'... The answer is to be. Ready 'to be' Kabir Anand. Excited to be a part of this thrilling journey!". The series is set against the backdrop of the Indian subcontinent. It talks about the story of a spy Kabir Anand who is recalled from his new life to save his country and his long lost love interest.

A combination of combat skills, intellectual background and personal circumstances propel Kabir to

avenge the past and face his deadliest enemies in a race against time. The Bard of Blood is a thriller and the kind of story that has never been penned in India. It is unique in terms of its storyline and characterization when compared with international books of different genres.

Emraan is currently busy shooting for his forthcoming film Cheat India in Lucknow. When asked why he chose to act in the film, he said, "The script and title of Cheat India are supremely powerful. This is among the most engaging and riveting stories I've read in a while and I am thrilled to be essaying what I believe will be a landmark role in my filmography. I am also looking forward to working with some formidable partners - Soumik, an amazing storyteller."

The release of the film was confirmed through a tweet that read, "#CheatIndia begins filming in Lucknow today [25 July 2018]... Stars Emraan Hashmi... Directed by Soumik Sen... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Emraan Hashmi... 25 Jan 2019 release... #RepublicDayWeekend..."

We wish Emraan all the best and look forward to seeing him playing a spy in the Netflix Original The Bard Of Blood!

Also Read -Ram Gopal Varma's Web Series On Dawood Ibrahim!