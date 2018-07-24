 »   »  Erica Fernandes On Playing Prerna Basu in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, Says She Grew Up Watching It!

Erica Talks About Landing The Role

"My show (Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi) recently went off air, and I guess my performance in it was noticed. Perhaps it showed my conviction, and that was enough for me to land this one. Yes, I was thrilled and excited but at the same time there was and is a little pressure. It is a huge show and from my end I will try my level best to live up to the expectations."

Is The Original Being Replaced?

When Eric was asked if the original show was being replaced by the remake, she said the original will always remain an original. She also told that they are not trying to replace the original, but it's being brought back. The show is believed to be relevant to today's age and day. Erica says she is glad that people are excited about its comeback.

She Grew Up Watching Kasautii Zindagi Kay

Erica said she grew up watching many K series and Kasautii Zindagi Kay was one of them. And, that she never imagined to be playing a part in it in the future. The actress has apparently done her basic homework on Prerna, and believes she and Shweta are two different characters and there might be a difference in the way they portray the character.

When Asked About Ekta Kapoor's Involvement In The Character & Show

"She is completely involved in the show, and she has all the reason to be. This show has been very dear to her. She kind of started with it, in a way. This and a few other shows made her so successful, and a name to reckon with. The show was like her baby and now that we are coming back with it, you can imagine the level of excitement from her end."

Erica's Message For The Fans

"Thank you! Thanks for showering me with your love and well wishes, we are going to give it our all to make this one a memorable show for you. So please do continue to support us and be with us as we begin this wonderful journey together."