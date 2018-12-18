 »   »  Erica Fernandes Says She Doesn't Watch Her Own Show Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2; Here's Why!

Erica Fernandes made healdine when it was revealed that she would be playing the iconic role of Prena Basu in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2. Fans culdn't stop praising her and for a long time have been waiting to see her and Parth Samthaan Aka Anurag Basu come together. While there is so much hype around her show and the character, the actress recently revealed that she herself deosn't watch Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2! Isn't it shocking? While talking to Pinkvilla, Erica reveale the reason behind this.

She was quoted saying, "We don't get enough time to watch television at all. In fact, I barely get time to watch our own show." Well, she has a valid point as the actors are known for working long hours. They often talk about not being able to focus on their personal lives as well due to hectic schedules.

A while ago, reports were making rounds that Erica Fernandes fainted on the sets of her show Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2. Apparently, she wasn't keepinh well and wanted to get home soon after finishing the shoot. But, she blanked out just before a shot.

Meanwhile, Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 has finally put an end to fans' anticipation by bringing in a twist in the story line. In the last episode, Naveen's true colors were revealed when Anurag tells everyone that Madhuri is his wife and she also accepts it.

Now that Prerna is finally free, we need to wait when Prerna and Anurag's love saga will begin. When asked about the same, Erica said, soon enough the grand union will take place! We aure are ecxcited about this. Are you too? Let us know in the comments below!