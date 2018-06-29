 »   »  Must-watch Erotic Indian Web Series That Will Leave You Dazed!

Related Articles
If you believe in 'Netflix and Chill', these erotic Indian web series are a must watch! From being quirky to unconventional, these short length series will leave you dazed upon watching. Having been directed by some of the famous directors of Bollywood such as Ekta Kapoor and Vikram Bhatt, these erotic Indian series showcase BDSM, homosexuality and lust in varied ways. Below is the list of such Indian web series you mustn't miss!
Dev DD
Dev DD is an Indian web series directed by Ken Ghosh, produced by Shobha and Ekta Kapoor. The series being a modernized version of Devdas, talks about multiple social issues such as feminism, homophobia, blasphemy and more. Besides focusing on such issues, the creators have managed to show love-making and other sexual acts in a real manner.
Ragini MMS Returns
The web series Ragini MMS Returns is a sequel to Ekta Kapoor's famous movie Ragini MMS. The series stars television actress Karishma Sharma in the lead, who has delivered a bold yet amazing acting. The story-line of the series similar to the movie revolves around sex and horror.
Maaya
Vikram Bhat's Maaya is a web series revolving around BDSM. Following a traumatic incident, the protagonist experiences memory loss, where she lives a double life. The series successfully shows the acts of BDSM, while also keeping the other factors such as suspense and thrill alive through murder and violent scenes.
Romil & Jugal
Ekta Kapoor produced web series Romil and Jugal is a same-sex relationship story that highlights the issues of homophobia and other stereotypes. The protagonists are two men from different parts of India that fall in love. The series managed to win the hearts of the audience through its real portrayal of gay relationships.
Twisted
Twisted is an erotic Indian web series created by Vikram Bhatt, which is different compared to his usual work. The story is built around factors such as murders, betrayal and revenge. Though the story isn't entirely based on lust and sex, the love-making scenes spice up the series.
Also Read- Women Oriented Indian Web Series
