English
 »   »  Fans Choose Surbhi Chandna For 50 Asia's Sexiest Women 2018, But Hina Khan Seems To Be Leading!

Fans Choose Surbhi Chandna For 50 Asia's Sexiest Women 2018, But Hina Khan Seems To Be Leading!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Surbhi Chandna is one of the most talked about topics on the social media ever since she announced her exit from the television show Ishqbaaz. Fans are furious over the decisions of the makers with regard to revamping the show. However, this hasn't stooped them from supported their favorite actress. As a part of #EasternEyeSexyList2018, Surbhi Chandna has received massive votes from the fans, who consider her to be one of the 50 Asia's sexiest women. But, seems like Hina Khan is giving her a tough competition! Who do you think would make it to the top 50? Here are a few of fans' comments.

    @drishtixd

    "THERE'S NO ONE WHO CAN TAKE HER PLACE IN ISHQBAAAZ!! SHE'S THE ONE & ONLY!! #NoIshqbaaazWithoutSurbhi #AsjadNazirSexyList2018 #EasternEyeSexyList2018 #SurbhiChandna" - (sic)

    @iamAnkySRkian

    "Sexiness is all about your personality , being genuine and confident and being a good person.I Vote for #HinaKhan in.#EasternEyeSexyList2018 #AsjadNazirSexyList2018" - (sic)

    @HinaKhansWorld

    "I Vote for #HinaKhan in #EasternEyeSexyList2018 #AsjadNazirSexyList2018
    @asjadnazir @eyehinakhan as her aura is unmatchable. she is super stunning" - (sic)

    @Call_me_Anki

    "THIS BEAUTIFUL GIRL BOTH FROM FACE AND AT HEART DESERVES BETTER THAN WHAT SHE IS GETTING ..RT IF YOU AGREE..I vote #SurbhiChandna for #AsjadNazirSexyList2018 and #EasternEyeSexyList2018" - (sic

    @tony_blossom

    "I Vote for #HinaKhan in #EasternEyeSexyList2018 #AsjadNazirSexyList2018
    @asjadnazir @eyehinakhan ..if u wanna define beauty in one word then it's only Hina Khan" - (sic)

    @HinaUniverse_

    "She deserves the top position. Show your power Hinaholics. I Vote for #HinaKhan in #EasternEyeSexyList2018 #AsjadNazirSexyList2018 @asjadnazir" - (sic)

    MOST READ : Ishqbaaz Spoiler : Not Roop But Rudra Kills Shivaay! Will This Mark End Of Shivaay's Character?

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 16:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 21, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue