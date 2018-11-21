 »   »  Fans Choose Surbhi Chandna For 50 Asia's Sexiest Women 2018, But Hina Khan Seems To Be Leading!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Surbhi Chandna is one of the most talked about topics on the social media ever since she announced her exit from the television show Ishqbaaz. Fans are furious over the decisions of the makers with regard to revamping the show. However, this hasn't stooped them from supported their favorite actress. As a part of #EasternEyeSexyList2018, Surbhi Chandna has received massive votes from the fans, who consider her to be one of the 50 Asia's sexiest women. But, seems like Hina Khan is giving her a tough competition! Who do you think would make it to the top 50? Here are a few of fans' comments.
@drishtixd
"THERE'S NO ONE WHO CAN TAKE HER PLACE IN ISHQBAAAZ!! SHE'S THE ONE & ONLY!! #NoIshqbaaazWithoutSurbhi #AsjadNazirSexyList2018 #EasternEyeSexyList2018 #SurbhiChandna" - (sic)
@iamAnkySRkian
"Sexiness is all about your personality , being genuine and confident and being a good person.I Vote for #HinaKhan in.#EasternEyeSexyList2018 #AsjadNazirSexyList2018" - (sic)
@HinaKhansWorld
"I Vote for #HinaKhan in #EasternEyeSexyList2018 #AsjadNazirSexyList2018
@asjadnazir @eyehinakhan as her aura is unmatchable. she is super stunning" - (sic)
@Call_me_Anki
"THIS BEAUTIFUL GIRL BOTH FROM FACE AND AT HEART DESERVES BETTER THAN WHAT SHE IS GETTING ..RT IF YOU AGREE..I vote #SurbhiChandna for #AsjadNazirSexyList2018 and #EasternEyeSexyList2018" - (sic
@tony_blossom
"I Vote for #HinaKhan in #EasternEyeSexyList2018 #AsjadNazirSexyList2018
@asjadnazir @eyehinakhan ..if u wanna define beauty in one word then it's only Hina Khan" - (sic)
@HinaUniverse_
"She deserves the top position. Show your power Hinaholics. I Vote for #HinaKhan in #EasternEyeSexyList2018 #AsjadNazirSexyList2018 @asjadnazir" - (sic)
