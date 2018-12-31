 »   »  Fans Congratulate Dipika Kakar On Winning Bigg Boss 12; Call Her The Most Deserving Contestant!

@Rinmayee_003

"For me KVB & Romil even Deepak was more deserving than Deepika.But like i always said Deepika over Sreesanth anyday anytime.So congrats #DipikaKakar #BB12. Yayyyyy finallyyyy the shiittiiest season over😂😂😂 Jiska mene 3 week dekha bhi nahi😃😃😃. Okbye. Next season mat lana😜" - (sic)

@pihumittal16

"I loved all pictures of #dipikakakar but my favorite and bestest is this one. Waiting for this pic from last three months. Deserving winner dipika kakar. #DipikaTheGracefulWinner" - (sic)

@Ananya77800238

"Finally trophy ghr ayyiii....I can bet now that every dipstar would be crying..... So as me. Like and retweet if you were crying. #DipikaKakar #girlpower. Again a girl bags the trophy of bigg boss. Proud to be a girl" - (sic)

@Pratibh16394724

"Finally she #DipikaKakar won m sooooo happy for her she deserves to win the title of @BiggBoss congratulations to her. Votes bekaar nhi gye hmaare and after all queen is always a queen" - (sic)

@sirsinghrahul

"#DipikaKakar You really rocked. I dont know why all r having problem with you. But atleast you were far better than over dramatic sree, annoying deepak who tries to become sweet n wanted to take advantage of his home town. #DipikaKakar you rocked ladyy" - (sic)