 »   »  Fans Congratulate Dipika Kakar On Winning Bigg Boss 12; Call Her The Most Deserving Contestant!

Yet another season of Bigg Boss came to an end last night. This season witnessed several twists and drama while the contestants battled against one another for winner's title. After surviving many weeks and enduring all that came her way, television actress Dipika Kakar was crowned the winner of season 12 of Bigg Boss. Fans took to their Twitter handle to congratulate Dipika on winning the trophy and taking home the grand prize of Rupees 30 Lakhs. While some appreciated her for her stint on the reality show, the rest called her the most deserving contestant. Read below to know what the fans had to say!
@Rinmayee_003
"For me KVB & Romil even Deepak was more deserving than Deepika.But like i always said Deepika over Sreesanth anyday anytime.So congrats #DipikaKakar #BB12. Yayyyyy finallyyyy the shiittiiest season over😂😂😂 Jiska mene 3 week dekha bhi nahi😃😃😃. Okbye. Next season mat lana😜" - (sic)
@pihumittal16
"I loved all pictures of #dipikakakar but my favorite and bestest is this one. Waiting for this pic from last three months. Deserving winner dipika kakar. #DipikaTheGracefulWinner" - (sic)
@Ananya77800238
"Finally trophy ghr ayyiii....I can bet now that every dipstar would be crying..... So as me. Like and retweet if you were crying. #DipikaKakar #girlpower. Again a girl bags the trophy of bigg boss. Proud to be a girl" - (sic)
@Pratibh16394724
"Finally she #DipikaKakar won m sooooo happy for her she deserves to win the title of @BiggBoss congratulations to her. Votes bekaar nhi gye hmaare and after all queen is always a queen" - (sic)
@sirsinghrahul
"#DipikaKakar You really rocked. I dont know why all r having problem with you. But atleast you were far better than over dramatic sree, annoying deepak who tries to become sweet n wanted to take advantage of his home town. #DipikaKakar you rocked ladyy" - (sic)
