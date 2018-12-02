 »   »  Kavita Kaushik Slams Trolls For Making Fun Of Her ‘Chubbiness’; Reveals Reason Behind Weight Gain

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Kavita Kaushik is known for playing Chandramukhi Chautala on the show FIR. The actress was brutally trolled for sporting weight gain in the bikini pictures that she shared on her Instagram handle a couple of months ago. However, her response to this sort of body shaming was simply amazing. While talking to Bombay Times in an interview, Kavita reveals the actual reason behind her weight gain and how life has been since her marriage in 2017. She also opens up about rejecting Daayan-Naagin roles and more. Read below to know what Kavita had to say to the trolls!
Unhealthy People Trolled Her
When asked about being subjected to body shaming and trolling, Kavita said, "For one of the films, which was shot six months ago, where I was playing Gurdas Mann sahab's wife, I had to put on a little weight. When I went to a beach, a little chubbiness did not deter me from wearing a swimsuit, but it was laughable to see how shallow some people's knowledge about fitness is, and how some unhealthy people chose to troll me."
Kavita’s Message For Trolls
Encouraging body positivity, she said, "Now, on my most recent vacation, because I had lost weight, I had the same people loving my swimwear pictures. So, I will keep working, vacationing, changing my body shape according to my roles, my mood and the weather, while trolls can keep doing what they do best!"
Wants To Run Away From TV!
"With all due respect to people who make and watch such shows, I feel that there are many real stories to be told and good actors sitting at home, waiting for meaningful roles." She added, "We can't let the entertainment industry go to the frontbenchers and the service class only. Baakiyon ke liye bhi toh banao, let's not sell our souls to TRPs."
On Playing Daayan-Naagin Roles
Kavita said she is currently busy working on Punjabi films that are quenching her thirst for acting. She said, "This keeps my hunger satiated in times when TV offers me only reality shows and daayan-naagin characters. I really feel bad when I turn down such roles because I love to go to the sets. Acting is my passion, but I know that I won't be happy even for a day if I don't believe in the project."
