 Gauhar Khan Questions Shilpa Shinde's Behavior For Mocking Teejay; Gets Slammed By Shilpians!

Gauhar Khan Questions Shilpa Shinde’s Behavior For Mocking Teejay; Gets Slammed By Shilpians!

By
    Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde may be vocal about her opinions, but not all have been fine with her lately. Time and again she has targeted Bigg Boss 12 contestant Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay. She went on a Twitter rant to mock Teejay's open letters to Bigg Boss stating her husband is being ill-treated inside the house. Shilpa received a lot of backlash not only from KV fans, but her own followers too. And now, former Bigg Boss fame Gauhar Khan has questioned Shilpa Shinde's behavior.

    Gauhar Takes A Dig At Shilpa For Mocking Teejay

    Gauhar took to her Twitter and wrote, "So an ex winner questioned an ex winners current behaviour on the show! But the former dissing n mocking another ladies earnest effort to support her husband ,is very much how an ex winner must behave, right????? #shocking" - (sic)

    Gauhar decided to question Shilpa's behavior after she shared a picture of Karanvir Bohra on her Twitter handle and wrote, "Bigg Boss phir OPEN LETTER likhna padega ab aap mere pati ke under garments ka bhi mazhak udane lag gaye" - (sic)

    However, Shilpa's fans weren't happy about Gauhar's Tweet against Shilpa. A fan said, "Gauhar, U should shut ur mouth...Ex winner is not a hypocrite like u.. That means u r supporting such a cheap act of @KVBohra who was playing with women's undergarments on National TV...👎 Waao. Slow claps for ur hypocrisy👏Agar sach bolne ki himmat nhi hai to apna munh bnd rkho" - (sic)

    Another fan commented, "Gauhar,Mujhe block karne se sacchayi nahi chup jati...Guts hain to Unblock karke jawab do.Ur another hypocrisy is spotted here👇Watch it..Aur dobara Shilpaji ke against tweet karne se phle 1000 baar sochna..U jealous women" - (sic)

    Story first published: Friday, November 30, 2018, 10:15 [IST]
