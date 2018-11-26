 »   »  Gul Khan: 'Character Journey Must Conclude With Logical Ending'; Hints At Shivaay Quitting Ishqbaaz!

Ever since Gul Khan announced that her show Ishqbaaz would be taking a generation leap, fans across the nation were furious with the decision of the makers. The producer was slammed and troll on the every social media platform for letting go of the major characters post leap. Even Surbhi Chandna's exit from the show ca,e as a shocker to her fans. Gul Khan who had refrained from commenting on the series of events, finally opened about the journey of the super six characters coming to an end. In the video that was released by Star Plus, Gul Khan hints at Shivaay quitting the show for good.

She said, "We have been deeply touched by the amount of love Ishqbaaz has been given and all the characters, Shivaay, anika, omkara, gowri rudra and bhavya have been portrayed excellently by the entire cast. But like how all stories must conclude even this one must come to an end for a new one to begin. Similarly, even a character journey must conclude with a logical ending."

"Therefore with a heavy but a content heart I big goodbye to the super six of Ishqbaaz. But as they say, the show must go on. So I ask you to continue with us in this new journey, while we take brand Ishqbaaz to a completely new season. So here's to beautiful goodbyes and new beginnings.", she concluded.

Star plus captioned the video as, "Beautiful stories create beautiful memories . Let's cherish the memories of our wonderful six and welcome new beginnings. Thank you for all the love. #Ishqbaaaz " - (sic)

Rumors were making rounds that following Surbhi's exit, Nakuul would quit the show too. However, the actor hasn't commented on the speculations. Also, it has been said that Nakuul Mehta will be seen playing Shivika's son Shivaash's role post leap. Seems like we need to wait and watch to know the fate of Ishqbaaz.

MOST READ : Ahead Of The Wedding, Kapil Sharma Opens Up About His Mental Issues; Ginni 'Has Surrendered Herself