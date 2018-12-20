 »   »  Haarsh Reveals He Had Second Thoughts About Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, But Bharti Singh Convinced Him!

Indian comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa took part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, which will be going on air next year (2019). The channel recently released the show's latest promo, in which Bharti Singh was featured. And, throughout their journey on the stunt-based reality show, both Haarsh and Bharti seemed excited, which was evident through their social media posts. However, according to Pinkvilla's reports, Haarsh recently revealed that he had second thoughts about doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and that Bharti in fact convinced him.

He said, "When I was offered the show, I wasn't quite sure and had second thoughts about taking it up. My wife Bharti always encourages me to take up different challenges off screen and on-screen. Because of her motivation, I could also perform a lot of stunts including the ones involving reptiles which was my biggest fear".

Previosuly, with reagrd to hers and Haarsh's experince on the show, Bharti told Hindustan Times, "After a long honeymoon, we flew to Argentina for Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK) together. And now I think we might just plan our baby on the reality show (laughs). The makers had spoken to me about doing the show at the time of KKK. When they told me I will enter with Haarsh, I was happy. He doesn't have time for me otherwise,".

Though the couple entered the show together, Haarsh got eliminated first. Bharti left the show a little later. The comedian even endured certain injuries, from whch she recovered eventually.