 »   »  Happy B'day Samir Soni! Did You Know Ekta Kapoor Was The Cupid In His & Neelam's Love Story?

This Is How Met

Recalling his and Neelam's first meet, Samir said, "I was doing a play ‘Anything But Love' with Mandira Bedi, which Neelam, who is a dear friend of Ekta Kapoor, had come to watch. She told Ekta that your friend is good and I think he is cute and Ekta, whom I also know decided to pass on the message to me. But I was too shy and scared to compliment her back! Then I happened to meet Neelam at Ekta's party and told her that your friend is also very cute. Then Ekta went on to introduce us, but I was so shy that I just said ‘Hi, I'll call you later'."

Samir Bumped Into Neelam After A Year!

"We did not meet each other for one year. Then we again bumped into each other at a party hosted by Tusshar Kapoor and I spoke to her for about 15 seconds and again said I'll call you again and obviously I did not! I did not have her number so I never could call her, but my friends kept insisting that I should not let go off such a sweet girl. And one day at two in the night I decided to ask for her number from a friend and called her, which obviously she did not pick and I thought she had a big ego. I then messaged her ‘You don't believe in returning calls?' And she called me the next day."

When They Decided To Get Married!

Talking about how they decided to get married Neelam said, "We were both battling our demons I guess and didn't want to rush things. I was happy listening to him on the phone, sharing a cup of coffee. Often we would just sit together in silence. That silence was comforting. We didn't feel the need to say anything because we were content in each other's company. One fine day, we felt we should take the next logical step and we went ahead with it."

Samir Wanted To Marry Her Post Bigg Boss

"When I got evicted from Bigg Boss on the 31st of December, Neelam came to pick me up and while driving back I told her, ‘Look, call a pundit, invite your friends, start all the arrangements and let's marry!'. And we got married in just two months!"

Ahana Completed Their Family

After having been married for two years, the couple decides to adopt a baby girl in 2013. they named their daughter Ahana, who they say completed their cute little family!