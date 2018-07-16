 »   »  Happy Birthday, Aamna Sharif! Her Journey Through Indian Television

She Featured In Falguni’s Music Video

Aamna was still in college when she started receiving offers from big brands for modelling. While she was featured in over 50 advertisements, she got a big break through Falguni's music video. After gaining recognition through Falguni's Yeh Kisne Jadoo Kiya, she was also seen in Abhijeet's Lagin Hain Hawain.

Her First Small Screen Appearance

Aamna made her debut through Ekta Kapoor's Kahin To Hoga in 2003, that became one of the most successful television shows of all time. The Starplus' show became a superhit and the audiences we lured by the chemistry between Kashish and Sujal, played by Aamna Sharif and Rajeev Khandelwal respectively.

Aamna & Rajeev Allegedly Dated

Though the Kahin To Hoga co-stars never admitted to dating, several sources claimed that they were in a secret relationship while working together. Apparently, the relationship came to an end when Rajeev quit the show. When asked if he would like to act with Aamna in future he was quoted saying," I have nothing against Aamna. We haven't interacted since a while. If we meet, we will start off from where we left."

Her Journey In Films

Aamna made her debut in films through the Tamil movie Junction. She later entered Bollywood and was seen in the movie Aloo Chaat starring against Aftab Shivdasani. She acted opposite Riteish Deshmukh in Ek Villain.

She’s A Full-time Mother Now

Aamna might not have created magic in movies, but her popularity was never affected. As of now, she has taken a break from acting and is concentrating on her family. She has a two-year-old son with husband Amit Kapoor. The duo has named their son Arain Kapoor. We wish Aamna a very happy birthday and good luck for her future ventures!