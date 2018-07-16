 »   »  Happy Birthday, Aamna Sharif! Her Journey Through Indian Television

Related Articles
When Aamna Sharif first appeared on the television through Ekta Kapoor's love saga Kahiin To Hoga, her character Sujal kept the audiences hooked to the television screens! The actress who came to be known as one of the most famous television artists of all time, is celebrating her birthday today, July 16, 2018. Aamna Sharif, who turns 36 today, married film distributor turned producer Amit Kapoor in the year 2013. From being one of the audiences' favourites to a dutiful mother, here's Amana's journey.
She Featured In Falguni’s Music Video
Aamna was still in college when she started receiving offers from big brands for modelling. While she was featured in over 50 advertisements, she got a big break through Falguni's music video. After gaining recognition through Falguni's Yeh Kisne Jadoo Kiya, she was also seen in Abhijeet's Lagin Hain Hawain.
Her First Small Screen Appearance
Aamna made her debut through Ekta Kapoor's Kahin To Hoga in 2003, that became one of the most successful television shows of all time. The Starplus' show became a superhit and the audiences we lured by the chemistry between Kashish and Sujal, played by Aamna Sharif and Rajeev Khandelwal respectively.
Aamna & Rajeev Allegedly Dated
Though the Kahin To Hoga co-stars never admitted to dating, several sources claimed that they were in a secret relationship while working together. Apparently, the relationship came to an end when Rajeev quit the show. When asked if he would like to act with Aamna in future he was quoted saying," I have nothing against Aamna. We haven't interacted since a while. If we meet, we will start off from where we left."
Her Journey In Films
Aamna made her debut in films through the Tamil movie Junction. She later entered Bollywood and was seen in the movie Aloo Chaat starring against Aftab Shivdasani. She acted opposite Riteish Deshmukh in Ek Villain.
She’s A Full-time Mother Now
Aamna might not have created magic in movies, but her popularity was never affected. As of now, she has taken a break from acting and is concentrating on her family. She has a two-year-old son with husband Amit Kapoor. The duo has named their son Arain Kapoor. We wish Aamna a very happy birthday and good luck for her future ventures!
