English
 Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan! This Surprise Made Big B CRY On The Sets Of KBC 10!

Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan! This Surprise Made Big B CRY On The Sets Of KBC 10!

By
    Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his birthday today (October 11, 2018). In his career that spans over five decades, Big B has established himself as a successful actor in both films and television. Currently, he's seen as the host of intellect based game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 10. as the actor turns 76, the KBC team surprised him on the sets, that made him cry! Sony TV dedicated a video on their official Twitter handle that featured Amitabh's mother Teji Bachchan's audio, in which she was heard singing.

    Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan!

    Upon hearing his mother's voice, Big B got emotional and couldn't help but shed tears as he remembered her. He later revealed that he had never heard his mother's and it was one of the most emotional and pleasant surprises.

    Amitabh Bachchan has often spoken about his parents on the show and told how close he was to his mother. His mother Teji Bachchan was a social activist who passed away in 2007. We wish Amitabh Bachchan a very happy birthday and may he continue to entertain us for many more years to come.

