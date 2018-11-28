 »   »  Happy B'day Arshi Khan! Did You Know She Is Of Afghan Origin? More Unknown Fact About Bigg Boss Fame

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Madhya Pradesh Elections 2018 LIVE: Police Seizes Campaign Material From BJP's Polling Agents
-
- Realme U1 Launch: Watch The Live Stream Now!
- Rajinikanth's 2.0 To Have A Sequel? Shankar Talks About 3.0!
- New Tata Harrier's Teaser Video Shows Its Drive Modes
- Hockey World Cup 2018: All You Need To Know About India
- The Huge Birthmark On Her Face Ruined Her Childhood
- How Can You Report Your Mutual Fund Complaints?
- The Secret Destination Of Tiswadi In Goa
Arshi Khan, the television celebrity turns a year older today. Though, she wasn't as known prior to Bigg Boss 11, her stint on the reality show gained her immense popularity. She soon became a social media sensation and there's been no looking back since then. She has also been a part of several contoversies and never shied away from expressing her opinion. Today, on her birthday, we decided to take you through some of the most interesting yet unknown facts about Bigg Boss 11's Arshi Khan.
She's Of Afghani Origin
Did you know Arshi is of Afghan origin? Though she has spent majority of her life in India, she was born in Afghanistan and her parents migrated to India when she was only 4 years old. Arshi spent all her life in Bhopal and then moved to Mumbai.
Arshi Has Acted In South Indian Films
Arshi has acted in Kollywood (Tamil Film Industry) and Tollywood (Telugu Film Industry). She was also seen in India's first 4D film, in which she played the role of Emperor Aurangzeb's first wife. The movie was called 'The Last Emperor'.
She Was Ms. Bikini Online Finalist
Arshi has won many beauty pageants. In 2014, she was crowned Miss Glory Earth and Miss North India Paegent. In 2014, she was one of the top 10 finalists in Miss Bikini Online Contest. Isn't that impressive?
Arshi Appeared In Many Ads
The Bigg Boss 11 fame was apparently always interesting in modeling. That was the only reason she moved from Bhopal to Mumbai to pursue a career in that. She later appeared in many television ads, including Pepe Jeans and Aggarwal Jewelers.
MOST READ : Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2's Erica Fernandes Fainted On The Sets; Here's Why The Actress Blacked Out!