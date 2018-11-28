 »   »  Happy B'day Arshi Khan! Did You Know She Is Of Afghan Origin? More Unknown Fact About Bigg Boss Fame

She's Of Afghani Origin

Did you know Arshi is of Afghan origin? Though she has spent majority of her life in India, she was born in Afghanistan and her parents migrated to India when she was only 4 years old. Arshi spent all her life in Bhopal and then moved to Mumbai.

Arshi Has Acted In South Indian Films

Arshi has acted in Kollywood (Tamil Film Industry) and Tollywood (Telugu Film Industry). She was also seen in India's first 4D film, in which she played the role of Emperor Aurangzeb's first wife. The movie was called 'The Last Emperor'.

She Was Ms. Bikini Online Finalist

Arshi has won many beauty pageants. In 2014, she was crowned Miss Glory Earth and Miss North India Paegent. In 2014, she was one of the top 10 finalists in Miss Bikini Online Contest. Isn't that impressive?

Arshi Appeared In Many Ads

The Bigg Boss 11 fame was apparently always interesting in modeling. That was the only reason she moved from Bhopal to Mumbai to pursue a career in that. She later appeared in many television ads, including Pepe Jeans and Aggarwal Jewelers.