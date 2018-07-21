 »   »  Happy Birthday, Ashish Chaudhary! This Is How Dev Taught Him How To Give Life To His Character

Ashish Chaudhary was known for playing the role of curious detective genius on the television show of the same name. The actor who turns 40 today, July 21, 2018, is all set to be back on the small screen through the sequel Dev 2. The actor believes his character has taught him that he can do many roles. Wishing Ashish a very happy birthday, let's read about what he has to say about playing a genius detective and how it has impacted his life.

Talking about his dedication towards playing Dev, Ashish told in an interview to UNI, "Dev has taught me how to give my life to a character. I am not from a film industry. I am an outsider. Somehow I have come into this line. But in the initial stage of my career, I took a lot of roles for granted, I didn't work hard enough. Today I have reached a stage where I know how much input I have to give in for a character. So with Dev, I have got into literally. I have got notes on my phone. I took care of everything about how Dev looks, how he raises his eyebrows, how he bites his lips, his sitting style, his walk, his voice--which is a bit modulated,".

"I have worked so hard for a character that this is the first time I have seen people who don't know me, they see me and feel happy and they can't believe it is the same person. Dev has taught me to give my life into a character, way more than I have ever done before. It all started with a casual attitude because I never wanted to depend on this profession.", he further added.

When asked what made him take up the role of Dev, Ashish said, "In India we wait for the audiences reaction. Somewhere down the line I feel the conviction is not there 100 per cent. That's why I am a part of this show. Here the conviction was very strong. At least this channel has the guts to jump from biweekly to daily. I think to an extent we do take a beating for the presentation of the show".