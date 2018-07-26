 »   »  Happy Birthday, Deepika Singh! The Diya Aur Baati Hum Star Celebrates B'day In Konark Temple, Orissa

Related Articles
Playing an empowering role, Deepika Singh won the fans' appreciation through her television show Diya Aur Baati Hum. She was portrayed as a mother, wife and an IPS officer. Deepika turns 29 as she celebrates her birthday today, July 26, 2018. The actress who is known for her brilliant acting skills and simplicity seems to have an unconventional way to celebrate her special day. Deepika took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from Konark Temple, in Orissa, clad beautifully in a saree.
Fans Wish Deepika
A few hours before the actress celebrated her birthday, fans began to wish Deepika on her Instagram when the actress posted this picture. Besides wishing her, many complimented her ethnic look. The comments read, "U r looking soooo beautiful in saaree.... Happy birthday in advance Di....@deepikasingh150
@veenakatukuriU look soooooo pretty�
The wishes continued to pour in. "Wow princess you are beautiful dii happy birthday to the most beautiful girl ??@deepikasingh150 dii" and "May this day be the beginning of another beautiful year for you. May there be pleasant surprises, loads of joy and infinite happiness. Wish you a very happy birthday princess @deepikasingh150 di
She's Embracing Motherhood
Deepika took a break from acting after welcoming her baby boy Soham in 2017. The actress told, "Being a mother is a full time job which currently I'm loving the most...". She shared an adorable picture with her bundle of joy ad captioned it as, " I love all these pictures, that I'm confused which to upload, so I'm uploading most of them. Thank you soham ( my baby) for making our life more sparkling and beautiful. Thank @rohitraj_goyal for clicking these." - (sic)
Deepika Married Her Director Rohit Goyal
Deepika married the director of her show Diya Aur Baato Hum in 2014. Last year on their wedding anniversary, the actress shared a picture with Rohit, in which he's seen embracing her baby bump. She captioned the image as, "You are the wings to my Dreams. Happy Anniversary Nonu @rohitraj_goyal
She Will Be Back On TV Soon
After enjoying the time with her son, Deepika has decided to make a comeback, according to the reports by India Today. The actress has apparently been approached to play an important cameo in the mythological drama Mere Sai. However, Deepika hasn't confirmed anything as of now. We wish her a very happy birthday and hope to see her back on the small screen soon!
