 »   »  Happy Birthday, Raghav Juyal! His Story; From Youtube To Bollywood

Dance India Dance star Raghav Juyal is celebrating his birthday today, July 10, 2018! The dancer who came to be known for his slow dancing on season 3 of DID, got his first big break through the movie ABCD2. Though he gained immense popularity after playing lead in the movie, this young man believes in art before fame. From practicing in hiding to sleeping on the railway station benches in Mumbai, Raghav's journey is an extraordinary one. Today, we'll take you through his journey to Bollywood from Youtube.
The Start Wasn’t Easy
In an interview, Raghav told how dancing wasn't always accepted by his parents. In order to practice he had to perform a lot of stunts. "I used to practice alone. Whenever my father came home, I used to hide all my music instruments and open a book and act as if I was studying," he said.
DID Changed His Life
"Every parent needs a proof, and I proved that. I practiced a lot. After DID, everything changed. My father and mother were happy after that and told me, ‘You do this only. This is what you were born to do."
About Youtube
"YouTube is good for all the unique talents ... If they [the viewers] like your talent, they'll watch it again and again and it'll become viral. I would tell everyone, show your unique talent on YouTube,"
He Wasn’t Greedy For ABCD
"I was offered to be a part of the first ABCD, but I declined ... My intuition was telling me, ‘Do DID and do what you came to do. Don't be too greedy. If it's meant to happen you'll get films later'. And see I got ABCD2,"
He Chooses Art Over Fame
"Had I not done DID then, then I wouldn't have gotten the second lead role I have [in ABCD2]. Because I did DID I got a bit more famous, and that is why I was offered the role. Fame is a devil and art is an angel. Fame will come and go on its own but art will stay with you forever. Be honest to your art."
