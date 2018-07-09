English
 »   »  Happy Birthday, Raghav Juyal! His Story; From Youtube To Bollywood

Happy Birthday, Raghav Juyal! His Story; From Youtube To Bollywood

Posted By: Chaitra Krishnamurthy
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Dance India Dance star Raghav Juyal is celebrating his birthday today, July 10, 2018! The dancer who came to be known for his slow dancing on season 3 of DID, got his first big break through the movie ABCD2. Though he gained immense popularity after playing lead in the movie, this young man believes in art before fame. From practicing in hiding to sleeping on the railway station benches in Mumbai, Raghav's journey is an extraordinary one. Today, we'll take you through his journey to Bollywood from Youtube.

    The Start Wasn’t Easy

    In an interview, Raghav told how dancing wasn't always accepted by his parents. In order to practice he had to perform a lot of stunts. "I used to practice alone. Whenever my father came home, I used to hide all my music instruments and open a book and act as if I was studying," he said.

    DID Changed His Life

    "Every parent needs a proof, and I proved that. I practiced a lot. After DID, everything changed. My father and mother were happy after that and told me, ‘You do this only. This is what you were born to do."

    About Youtube

    "YouTube is good for all the unique talents ... If they [the viewers] like your talent, they'll watch it again and again and it'll become viral. I would tell everyone, show your unique talent on YouTube,"

    He Wasn’t Greedy For ABCD

    "I was offered to be a part of the first ABCD, but I declined ... My intuition was telling me, ‘Do DID and do what you came to do. Don't be too greedy. If it's meant to happen you'll get films later'. And see I got ABCD2,"

    He Chooses Art Over Fame

    "Had I not done DID then, then I wouldn't have gotten the second lead role I have [in ABCD2]. Because I did DID I got a bit more famous, and that is why I was offered the role. Fame is a devil and art is an angel. Fame will come and go on its own but art will stay with you forever. Be honest to your art."

    Ekta Kapoor's Terrace Party Was A Bash!

    Read more about: dance india dance
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 8:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 10, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue