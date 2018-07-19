 »   »  Happy B'day, Rajat Tokas! His Journey From Young Prithviraj Chauhan To A Serpent In Naagin 3!

Rajat Gained Fame Through Prithviraj Chauhan

Though Rajat had previously acted in shows such as DD National's Bongo and Sai Baba, his life turned around when he was cast on the superhit mythological drama Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan. He played the role of the young prince and had been signed only for a few episodes. But, the show received overwhelming responses from the viewers and he ended up being in 200 episodes! The show's creators were forced into doing this due to the fans' requests.

His Next Venture Was A Superhit Too!

After Prithviraj Chauhan, Rajat landed a role in NDTV Imagine's Dharam Veer along with the actor Vikrant Massey. Rajat was yet again seen playing the role of a young prince and the show received brilliant responses. Besides gaining popularity, young Rajat became a heartthrob who was admired for his good acting and appealing looks.

Rajat Returned In Akbar's Avatar

Rajat was first seen in a non prince avatar on Ekta Kapoor's love Saga Tere Liye in 2010. He proved to the critics he was capable of doing unconventional roles also through his portrayal of a character with dark side. But, it wasn't long until he re-appeared as a prince, and this time he played the role of the iconic emperor Akbar! He was once again introduced by Ekta Kapoor in her epic historical drama Jodha Akbar. Rajat was being compared to Hrithik Roshan who played the same role on the big screen.

He Was Seen As A Serpent

Rajat Tokas was last seen on Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 3, where he flaunted his sculpted body in the form of a shapeshifting serpent. Fans couldn't stop drooling over this look of the actor. Rajat and Karishma Tanna were seen as a snake couple who impressed the viewers with their sizzling dance performance!

Rajat Married Theatre Artist Shrishti Nayyar

The romantic relationship between Rajat and Shrishti was pretty much a secret until they officially got engaged in 2014. In January 2015, the duo tied a knot at the Janana Mahal in Udaipur. The actor looked like a prince in his palace wedding.