Happy B'day Shweta Tiwari; Here's Why We Feel The Kasautii Zindagi Kay Actress Is An Inspiration!

    Television actress Shweta Tiwari is celebrating her birthday today (October 4, 2018). She has proved herself as a brilliant actor through her work for years and became a household name when she chose to play the role of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's Kaautii Zindagi Kay. Despite gaining immense popularity, Shweta had to endure her share of difficulties. But, she has always managed to emerge a fighter through these difficult times. Also, she has been an inspiration to many by proving that a woman can be limitless in terms of her achievements. Here are a few things about the birthday girl that you ought to know.

    Journey Through Television

    Shweta Tiwari became a known face of television following her role in Kasautii Zindagi Kay. She didn't stop at that. She later appeared in many reality shows and gained more fan following. Fans saw her amazing dance skills when she participated in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

    She Has Acted In Bollywood Too

    Following her television journey, Shweta decided to try her hand in Bollywood. She was seen in movies such as Madoshi, Aabra Ka Daabra and Bin Bulaye Baraati.

    When She Won Bigg Boss

    If you remember, Shweta's stay in Bigg Boss 4 wasn't an easy task considering the issues she had with the fellow contestant Dolly Bindra. Despite all that, she managed to emerge as the winner of the season.

    Her Role As A Single Mother

    Shweta faced a lot of issues with her ex-husband Raja Choudhary. Reportedly, she was subjected to domestic violence for years. However, the actress gathered courage and ended the troubled relationship with a divorce and took care of her daughter as a single mother. Shweta is now married and is taking care of her daughter and son.

