 »   »  Harsh Limbachiyaa Gets Wife Bharti Singh’s Name Tattooed On The Chest!

Harsh Limbachiyaa Gets Wife Bharti Singh’s Name Tattooed On The Chest!

Posted By: Chaitra Krishnamurthy
    Could anything beat this birthday present? Harsh Limbachiyaa gets wife Bharti's name tattooed on his chest as her birthday present! The Indian stand-up comedian Bharti Singh turned 34 on July 3, 2017 and had a low key birthday celebrations with husband Harsh. While we thought his adorable message for his wife on Instagram and the fitness kit as the birthday present showed his immense love for her, he went one step ahead and got himself inked for his beloved. Here's what he had to say about the new addition to his tattoo collection.

    Bharti Was Touched

    "Bharti had told me to never get inked on my chest, but the joy of inking her name and surprising her, inspired me to go ahead. She was extremely touched and happy."

    Birthday Celebrations

    "We spent quality time together. Haarsh always surprises me and after getting himself tattooed, he took me to Lonavala, away from the public glare. It's great when people recognize you, but it deprives you of privacy. So, it felt that it was important to have a quiet celebration rather than having a huge party." Bharti said.

    On Staying Fit

    "We realized that it is important to keep fit and so, this year is dedicated to fitness. It is fun gymming together, it helps us know more about each other's strengths, the funniest part us driving back home from the gym-we don't talk at all; our only focus is getting home quickly and eating something."

    Harsh’s Samurai Tattoo

    Previously, Harsh had been in news for his Samurai tattoo. He got a tattoo with Samurai motif that mostly range among the Japanese and are slowly gaining recognition in the mainstream. The tattoo was crated by Sans Tattoo as per Harsh and Bharti Singh's request.

    Bharti Is Proud Of Her Hubby

    Recently addressing the rumors with regard to Harsh's luxury car, Bharti said, "Initially, people didn't believe that Haarsh bought a car for himself and I didn't gift it to him. He bought it from his hard-earned money. He works tirelessly, day in and night out and keeps me really happy. I am so proud of my husband."

